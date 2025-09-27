Disrespects mad NBA players' names": Kevin Durant takes brutal swipe at LeBron James' 5'9" friend in heated private exchange

Two-time NBA champion and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant took a swipe at CuffsTheLegend on Saturday. The NBA Twitter user, who has long been connected to LeBron James, made a post about Durant on Friday, writing that the first two years Kevin Durant was in Golden State destroyed his mental health.Cuffs then took a personal shot at Durant in a follow-up, writing that the 2014 MVP envies LeBron James.73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegendLINKi was just joking and being funny with the whole KD Warriors stacked deck mental health joke but since we wanna take shots at the ones who’ve been supporting you.. you and i both know you ENVY LBJ.. YOU literally sent tons of messages &amp;amp;amp; voice notes to Some Dude (for years) withDurant clapped back, with Cuffs then leaking a screenshot of a DM exchange between the two, although it's unclear when the DM is from.In response, Durant dropped the hammer on Cuffs.&quot;Oops, I trolled the superfan about his team losing,&quot; Durant said. &quot;The same guy who disrespects mad nba players names, a guy who was a 5’9 small forward that played his last game of ball on high school senior night in 1999…&quot;He then clapped back, as seen below:73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegendLINK@KDTrey5 All lies yet again trying to get some cheap laughs from the peanut gallery… I’m actually 6’1 in my Hoka 😂 Disrespects nba players? By joking like EVERYBODY else does in nba twitter for years? I don’t show love to players at every level of basketball? I didn’t build and open aThe Houston Rockets forward then asked the burning question fans have been asking for years now:&quot;What is your real name actually?&quot;Kevin Durant @KDTrey5LINK@CuffsTheLegend What is your real name actually?While Cuffs didn't respond, he took another dig at Durant in a separate post, accusing the future Hall of Famer of being jealous of James.73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegendLINKall these blatant lies, defamation of character attempts and character attacks all because you’re jealous and envious of 👑So far, Durant has yet to respond, but it looks like this is far from over.NBA insider shares update on Kevin Durant's contract extensionHeading into the 2025-26 season, Kevin Durant does not have an extension in place for the 2026-27 season. Durant is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2026. However, according to one NBA insider, the belief is that Durant and Houston will wind up reaching an agreement on an extension.Jake Fischer of The Stein Line shared an update this week, writing:“The belief persists that Kevin Durant, meanwhile, will eventually land a contract extension from his new team. He’s eligible to sign a two-year extension with the Houston Rockets for a maximum $122 million.&quot;Last season, Durant averaged 26.6 points per game over 62 games with the Phoenix Suns. Additionally, he averaged 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Durant and the Rockets' 2025-26 preseason slate will tip off with an Oct. 6 showdown against the Atlanta Hawks. From there, the team will tip off the regular season with an Oct. 21 showdown against the OKC Thunder.With starting point guard and vocal floor general Fred VanVleet will be sidelined while recovering from a torn ACL, Durant is likely to step in as one of the team's primary playmakers.