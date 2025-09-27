  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Durant
  • Disrespects mad NBA players' names": Kevin Durant takes brutal swipe at LeBron James' 5'9" friend in heated private exchange

Disrespects mad NBA players' names": Kevin Durant takes brutal swipe at LeBron James' 5'9" friend in heated private exchange

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 27, 2025 17:24 GMT
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn
Kevin Durant unloads on social media user tied to LeBron James (Credits: IMAGN)

Two-time NBA champion and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant took a swipe at CuffsTheLegend on Saturday. The NBA Twitter user, who has long been connected to LeBron James, made a post about Durant on Friday, writing that the first two years Kevin Durant was in Golden State destroyed his mental health.

Ad

Cuffs then took a personal shot at Durant in a follow-up, writing that the 2014 MVP envies LeBron James.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Durant clapped back, with Cuffs then leaking a screenshot of a DM exchange between the two, although it's unclear when the DM is from.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

In response, Durant dropped the hammer on Cuffs.

"Oops, I trolled the superfan about his team losing," Durant said. "The same guy who disrespects mad nba players names, a guy who was a 5’9 small forward that played his last game of ball on high school senior night in 1999…"

He then clapped back, as seen below:

Ad

The Houston Rockets forward then asked the burning question fans have been asking for years now:

"What is your real name actually?"
Ad

While Cuffs didn't respond, he took another dig at Durant in a separate post, accusing the future Hall of Famer of being jealous of James.

Ad

So far, Durant has yet to respond, but it looks like this is far from over.

NBA insider shares update on Kevin Durant's contract extension

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Kevin Durant does not have an extension in place for the 2026-27 season. Durant is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2026. However, according to one NBA insider, the belief is that Durant and Houston will wind up reaching an agreement on an extension.

Ad

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line shared an update this week, writing:

“The belief persists that Kevin Durant, meanwhile, will eventually land a contract extension from his new team. He’s eligible to sign a two-year extension with the Houston Rockets for a maximum $122 million."

Last season, Durant averaged 26.6 points per game over 62 games with the Phoenix Suns. Additionally, he averaged 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Ad

Durant and the Rockets' 2025-26 preseason slate will tip off with an Oct. 6 showdown against the Atlanta Hawks. From there, the team will tip off the regular season with an Oct. 21 showdown against the OKC Thunder.

With starting point guard and vocal floor general Fred VanVleet will be sidelined while recovering from a torn ACL, Durant is likely to step in as one of the team's primary playmakers.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications