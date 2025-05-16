Disturbing similarity between Jayson Tatum and Kobe Bryant's Achilles injuries has fans worried: "Wants to copy his idol"

Fans on social media have noticed a disturbing similarity between Kobe Bryant and Jayson Tatum's injuries. Tatum injured himself late in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tests revealed that the Celtics star tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the playoffs.
Fans noticed that Tatum’s injury occurred with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter, while Kobe Bryant also tore his Achilles on April 12, 2013. What’s disturbing is that Bryant also got injured with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter.
Fans reacted to the similarity pointed out by X user, @jasonmgood. Some are even ridiculing Tatum for “copying” Bryant.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“He really wants to copy his idol😭,” one fan said.
“Mf can't do ANYTHING original 💔,” said another.
“No f**** way,” another fan said.
One fan anticipated the ridicule Tatum would be subjected to because of this post, saying:
“I can already see the jokes writing themselves f**k dude.”
Tatum was beginning to find his footing before he got injured. He recorded 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals before tearing his ACL in Game 4.
The Celtics won Game 5 without him and will head back to New York for Game 6 on Friday. A win in Game 6 will put Boston in a favorable position as they play Game 7 at home.
The Boston Celtics’ title window depends on Jayson Tatum’s recovery
An ACL tear is perhaps the worst injury a basketball player can go through. However, players have returned without losing a step. Kevin Durant tore his ACL in 2019 and has been playing at a high level since his return. So, depending on how he recovers, Jayson Tatum could be back to lead the team next season.
However, that could be the Celtics’ last shot at a title with their current roster. With Al Horford nearing retirement and Kristaps Porzingis entering the final year of his contract, Mazulla’s Celtics, who won the 2024 NBA Finals, might not reach another one.
So, in a way, Jayson Tatum's Achilles will decide which direction the Celtics take in the near future. If he fails to find his form, Boston could be in for many changes.
Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.