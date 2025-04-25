DJ Akademiks reacts to viral Shaquille O'Neal and Shannon Sharpe rumors: "Shaq type of n**** to put money in streets to f**k with ops"

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe have been feuding for the better part of two years, butting heads about their careers and opinions on each of their sports shows. However, there seemed to be more than what meets the eye in the beef between two sports personalities.

In a leaked audio, allegedly from Matt Barnes, the speaker claims that O'Neal was willing to pay a large amount of money to find dirt to throw at Sharpe’s name last month. Weeks later, an allegation surfaced about Sharpe’s sexual relationship with a woman, who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Barnes denied the allegations of the audio being his.

With these rumours in their beef, internet personality and podcaster DJ Akademiks threw his two cents about the issue, alleging O'Neal would be willing to do such things.

“No matter how long you live in this Earth. … they will come at you at some point. I know how petty he is. Shaq type of n**** to put money in streets to f**k with ops," he said.

DJ Akademiks also had a message for Sharpe as he suggested that somebody found out the girl who accused him of sexual assault and prompted her to cause the issues he is facing today.

“Take my word, my n****. I guarantee you somebody found out the b**ch you were f**king because nobody knew you were f**king this girl. Somebody found her, not saying Shaq, and somebody got in her ear. And I’m telling you it’s one of your ops,” he said.

The Sharpe-O'Neal beef started last year when the two analysts disagreed about whether Nikola Jokic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the NBA MVP that season.

Jokic eventually won the 2023-24 MVP. Again, both are the top candidates for the individual award this year.

Shaquille O'Neal once threw shade on Shannon Sharpe’s NFL legacy

The two have since extended their beef on social media, as Shaquille O'Neal threw barbs at Shannon Sharpe for having a different opinion from his.

O'Neal discredited Sharpe's opinion in one of his Instagram posts, bragging about being one of the best basketball players ever while discounting Sharpe’s NFL legacy.

“you took me sticking up for @shai as jealousy?? shows how smart you are and how you say anything to get clicks. so here’s some click bait for you. if you ain’t ranked in the top ten in your profession , then you can’t speak on Me,” O'Neal wrote.

Shaquille O'Neal also released a diss track on Sharpe, extending the feud that sparked through differing NBA opinions.

