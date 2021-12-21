"DJ was really solid" - Steve Kerr hilariously credits Draymond Green's son Draymond Jr. for his sideline hustle in the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors game

Steve Kerr praised Draymond Green Jr. after the youngster was seen doing some brilliant work on the sidelines during the game against the Sacramento Kings. His presence was certainly a great help to his dad, as he posted a triple-double to lead the way for the win.

Draymond Jr. was seen helping the Warriors' director of team services, Eric Housen, throughout the encounter.

From giving a mask to Stephen Curry to accidentally giving Klay Thompson the shooting shirt, to high-fiving players, the kid covered it all. When asked about Draymond Jr. in his post-game press conference, Steve Kerr said:

"DJ was really solid. His hustle up and down the sidelines was impressive and he's got a lot to learn though he's a young guy we just got to give him more reps."

Draymond Green was the catalyst on the night for the Warriors. The three-time NBA champion was also extremely thankful to the organization for giving his son a chance to be on the sidelines with the team. Speaking about the same, Green said in his post-game press conference that:

"I thought he was great. This organization is amazing to allow him to sit there and help. It's special."

Draymond Jr. certainly learned a lot from this game. The Warriors were at their dominant best and he got to see how great his dad is on the court. This is not the first time that the Warriors have let families so close to the players during the games. The team in general is known to inhibit a family environment. When asked why he welcomes children and families into the team, Steve Kerr said:

"I still remember when my son Nick was a bally boy in Dallas one night when I was playing with the Spurs and Pop invited him to do it and we flew on the team plane and was the bally boy and it's one of the highlights of my career. So I always remember that and I always wanna be able to do that for our players."

Kerr also gave a few examples of when the Warriors let families of players be up and close with the team. This has certainly helped the team massively, as over the years they have proven to be one of the best units in the league.

Draymond Green steps up with a triple-double in the Warriors' win over the Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors had a few of their players out of the game due to Health and Safety Protocols. However, the franchise showed depth as players like Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. stepped up for the team.

Starters like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were terrific for the Warriors as well. The franchise showed a terrific defensive performance as they restricted their opponents to less than 100 points yet again.

Steph had 30 points, but it was Draymond Green who had the most noteworthy contribution as he scored 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on the night. The veteran also grabbed 2 steals and 2 blocks to round up an all-round performance. His son proudly looked onto him from the sidelines and this proved to be a huge boost for him.

The Warriors next play the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Thursday, December 23. They lost their previous game against the young Grizzlies team. With Ja Morant back in the lineup this time, things may get interesting at the Chase Center.

