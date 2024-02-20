“Do not bring that s**t to the NBA”: Cam’Ron blasts rapper GloRilla for wanting Damian Lillard

After Damian Lillard won the All-Star Game MVP, rapper GloRilla posted a photo with the Milwaukee Bucks guard. She accompanied the photo with a caption saying how much she “wanted” Lillard.

The post went viral and many reacted to the rapper publicly putting out her flirtation with Lillard. Rapper and podcast host Cam’Ron was one of those people who were not fans, as he went on his podcast and called out GloRilla.

"Do not bring that s**t to the NBA, man. You think Adam Silver isn't aware of this? These ni**as get these calls. Do not bring that drama to the NBA. We like stupid s**t as Americans. We like Dame getting in a scuffle on the court. Gorilla is running on the court, she's giving that type of energy,” Cam’Ron said.

Cam'ron wants players like Lillard to get into a scuffle on the court instead.

What did GloRilla post about Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard scored 39 points and made 11 3-pointers in the win for East. His MVP performance garnered plenty of attention.

Rapper GloRilla was among the fans. She tweeted out a photo with the Bucks guard after the game. Damian Lillard had the trophy in his hand in the picture with the rapper. She captioned the photo with a flirty phrase.

“Who n**** dis is? Cause I want him,” GloRilla wrote.

She kept going with her aggressive flirting. She further expressed her desires in a reply to her original tweet. However, she has deleted the tweets.

“Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf,” GloRilla wrote.

Damian Lillard is also a rapper. The two have a connection there. Lillard raps under the moniker D.A.M.E. Dolla and dropped a studio album last year.

Lillard did not publicly respond to the tweets from GloRilla. The rapper is 24 years old and is known for her hit single "Blessed,” released in 2022.

Lillard filed for divorce from his former partner, Kay’La Hanson, at the beginning of the basketball season. He put in the paperwork days after he was moved to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The divorce was leaked after the court documents were filed. Lillard had to deal with the public reaction as he adjusted to a new team.

The couple were college sweethearts and met at Weber State while Lillard played college basketball there. The couple has three children.