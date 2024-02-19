“I want him”: 'Blessed' hitmaker GloRilla shoots her shot at NBA All-Star Game MVP Damian Lillard amid Bucks star's divorce battle

Damian Lillard won the NBA All-Star MVP on Sunday night. He dropped 39 points and drained 11 3-pointers as the East blew out the West 211-186. Female rapper GloRilla was in attendance and enjoyed Lillard’s sharpshooting.

GloRilla tweeted out a photo with Lillard after the game. Lillard was holding the MVP trophy. She captioned the photo:

“Who n**** dis is? Cause I want him,” GloRilla wrote.

The rapper added:

“Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf,” GloRilla wrote.

Both tweets came from the rapper’s verified account.

Both stars are in the rap game. Lillard dropped a rap album last year and has been making hip-hop music under his moniker D.A.M.E. Dolla. No word on if Lillard responded to the flirting.

GloRilla is a rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. She is 24 years old. She rose to prominence with her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”. Her single “Blessed” from 2022 is her biggest hit to date and put her on the mainstream map. She was part of 2023 XXL Freshman Class.

Is Damian Lillard divorced?

Damian Lillard started his divorce proceedings at the beginning of the season. Lillard and his former partner Kay’La Hanson filed for divorce in Oregon in October 2023. Court documents show Lillard filed the initial paperwork.

The court documents showed that the notion was filed just days after Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Reports at the time said Lillard and Hanson were living in separate homes for 10 months before the legal filings.

The divorce was not made public initially. However, with reports leaking, Lillard was forced to deal with the public reaction as he began his new journey with his new team. Damian Lillard and Hanson were married for two years. They met in college at Weber State. They have three children together.

Despite his off-the-court stress, Lillard is playing at an All-Star level this season. After a slow start to the year and some defensive struggles, Lillard is still scoring at a star level.

He is averaging 24.6 points and 6.7 assists per game this season. He has scored more than 30 points 10 times this season. His season high came when he recorded 45 points in a win against the Detroit Pistons on January 20. He went a perfect 16-of-16 from the free throw line that night.

He is shooting 34.1 percent from 3-point range this season, a bit of a dip for the usual sharpshooter. He is shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 92.9 from the free throw line.