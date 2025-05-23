"Do Giannis and Steph share the floor?" - Fans abuzz as Mr. Beast taps NBA superstars for crossover game show with sports icons

Mr. Beast announced that NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Damian Lillard would feature in a new video he's debuting on Saturday titled: "Professionals vs Amateurs."
The video will pit amateur athletes against the best of the best, with other pro sporting legends like Serena Williams and Neymar Jr. also featured in the promotional picture shared on social media.
Considering there's been talk of Antetokounmpo parting ways with the Milwaukee Bucks, and rumblings that The Greek Freak could join Curry in Golden State, NBA fans were quick to react to the video.
Others called out Mr. Beast for ripping off the game show Pros VS. Joes, which pitted amateur athletes (known as the "Joes") against pro athletes. The show ran from 2006-2010 on Spike TV, with NFL legend Michael Strahan hosting alongside Jay Glazer.
The video will be released on Mr. Beast's YouTube channel at noon ET on Saturday.
Considering Damian Lillard suffered an Achilles tear in the playoffs that will likely sideline him for the season ahead, it's likely that the video was filmed before the postseason.
Latest rumors regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo parting ways with the Milwaukee Bucks before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season
After Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs, it didn't take long for the NBA community to begin theorizing on The Greek Freak's future.
With no young stars, no first-round draft pick until the 2031 draft, and Damian Lillard likely to miss much of, if not the entirety of, the 2025-26 season with an Achilles tear, many fans and analysts believe that Antetokounmpo could request a trade out of Milwaukee.
While speaking with press members following the team's elimination, Antetokounmpo deflected, saying he wished that he and the team were heading back to Milwaukee for Game 6.
Since then, the trade rumors have flown in every which direction, with reports that the two-time MVP is interested in playing in a state without an income tax, like Texas or Florida.
At the same time, rumors and mock trades that land Antetokounmpo in Golden State have continued to fly. Earlier in the week, for example, The Greek Freak attended the Google I/O conference in San Francisco, which caught the attention of some fans despite Antetokounmpo being a spokesman for the Google Pixel.
With the start of the NBA's free agency rapidly approaching on Jul. 6, expect the Giannis to Golden State trade rumors to intensify in the coming weeks.
