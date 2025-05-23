"Do Giannis and Steph share the floor?" - Fans abuzz as Mr. Beast taps NBA superstars for crossover game show with sports icons

Mr. Beast announced that NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Damian Lillard would feature in a new video he's debuting on Saturday titled: "Professionals vs Amateurs."

Ad

The video will pit amateur athletes against the best of the best, with other pro sporting legends like Serena Williams and Neymar Jr. also featured in the promotional picture shared on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Considering there's been talk of Antetokounmpo parting ways with the Milwaukee Bucks, and rumblings that The Greek Freak could join Curry in Golden State, NBA fans were quick to react to the video.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Do Giannis and Steph share the floor at the same time in this video?

Ad

Maple @goldenstateover OMG CURRY

Ad

. @bucksinfour More proof giannis isn’t leaving dame alone

Ad

Others called out Mr. Beast for ripping off the game show Pros VS. Joes, which pitted amateur athletes (known as the "Joes") against pro athletes. The show ran from 2006-2010 on Spike TV, with NFL legend Michael Strahan hosting alongside Jay Glazer.

LKEV-INFO @InfoLKEV They already made a show like this Pros vs joes

Ad

tOBIAS barkley @TobiasBarkley So just a Pros vs Joes reboot?

Ad

RP @RDPrince Always thought Pros versus Joe’s would be a great TV show

Ad

The video will be released on Mr. Beast's YouTube channel at noon ET on Saturday.

Considering Damian Lillard suffered an Achilles tear in the playoffs that will likely sideline him for the season ahead, it's likely that the video was filmed before the postseason.

Latest rumors regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo parting ways with the Milwaukee Bucks before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season

After Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs, it didn't take long for the NBA community to begin theorizing on The Greek Freak's future.

Ad

With no young stars, no first-round draft pick until the 2031 draft, and Damian Lillard likely to miss much of, if not the entirety of, the 2025-26 season with an Achilles tear, many fans and analysts believe that Antetokounmpo could request a trade out of Milwaukee.

While speaking with press members following the team's elimination, Antetokounmpo deflected, saying he wished that he and the team were heading back to Milwaukee for Game 6.

Ad

Since then, the trade rumors have flown in every which direction, with reports that the two-time MVP is interested in playing in a state without an income tax, like Texas or Florida.

At the same time, rumors and mock trades that land Antetokounmpo in Golden State have continued to fly. Earlier in the week, for example, The Greek Freak attended the Google I/O conference in San Francisco, which caught the attention of some fans despite Antetokounmpo being a spokesman for the Google Pixel.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With the start of the NBA's free agency rapidly approaching on Jul. 6, expect the Giannis to Golden State trade rumors to intensify in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More