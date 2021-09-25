Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is a key member of the lineup and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in the NBA. A famous player in the city of Utah, Clarkson faced his degree of fame in an interview with Hayley Crombleholme, a reporter from KUTV.

Hayley Crombleholme @HayleyHolme Had him spell his name and everything 🤦‍♀️. I'm only mildly (okay highly) embarrassed

While interviewing the Utah Jazz star, Crombleholme asked Jordan Clarkson if he had followed any of the Jazz games from last season. Thankfully, Clarkson played along with the reporter's questions.

Jordan Clarkson continued to be a good sport about the whole thing. He took to Twitter to respond to the reporter's tweet as she reminisced about the events.

What role does Jordan Clarkson play for the Utah Jazz?

Jordan Clarkson shoots over DeMarcus Cousins

Coming off of a solid 2020-21 season with the Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson has emerged as a key player in the Western Conference contender's rotation. Utah's success in the regular-season has a lot to do with the role Clarkson plays for the team.

As the first man off the bench and now the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson played a key role in providing a solid scoring punch for the team against opposing second units. Over the course of the season, Clarkson recorded averages of 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Utah Jazz are great at shooting the long ball. They set an NBA record for the most three-pointers made in a single season with 16.8 three-pointers made per game while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Jordan Clarkson himself is a serviceable three-point shooter. Recording 34.7% from beyond the arc on 8.8 attempts per game in the 2020-21 season, Clarkson has the green light to take those shots when required.

5th three in @jordanclarksons style

The Utah Jazz look to return to the 2021-22 NBA season as genuine contenders for the title. With regular-season successes in each of the last two seasons, the Jazz have repeatedly underperformed when it comes to the NBA Playoffs.

With Jordan Clarkson coming off a breakout year with the franchise, there is room for more growth as we look to see what the talented young player has to offer.

