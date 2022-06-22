"Do I give Steph extra legacy credit for how he changed the game?" - Nick Wright gives an intriguing take on Steph Curry's legacy debate

Steph Curry is a generational talent, as well as a revolutionary star, who has forever altered the game of basketball as we know it.

Curry's legacy, for all the love and appreciation he is shown, is still undermined to this day. Despite the four-time champion's legendary career, questions are still raised with regard to his status when it comes to the all-time rankings.

Sports Personality's Nick Wright, appearing on his podcast, "What's Wright? with Nick Wright" shared his opinion on the former NBA MVP. Wright, on his show "Nick’s Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years", has Steph Curry ranked at 10.

Wright stated:

"Do I give Steph extra legacy credit for how he changed the game? I do not. If we're ranking the greatest baseball players ever, do you have Jackie Robinson number one? Maybe. He's maybe the most important athlete ever, but it's not better than Babe Ruth. Those are separate discussions."

Steph Curry's bequest, with his recent championship victory, has catapulted the two-time MVP to superstardom. Curry's performances throughout the 2022 NBA postseason has been nothing short of phenomenal.

In addition, Curry has also been the catalyst for this Golden State Warriors franchise. Without the greatest shooter's antics series after series, the Warriors would have been eliminated from playoff contention in the second round against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Stephen Curry's dazzling displays have captured the eyes of NBA fans alike. The fact of the matter is that Steph, for the past three years now, has secured his place as one of the top talents to ever grace the court.

Wright added:

"In a similar way, yes, Steph Curry changed the game, but that to me, if I'm talking about how impactful you were, how great you were. I can't give you legacy points on that."

The revolution brought upon the game by Steph alone places him in the top 10 list ahead of multiple names. Nevermind, impact and influence. At the end of the day, when it's all said and done, Steph Curry's name will be rightfully placed among the greatest players to have played the game.

The Steph Curry story

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

"They do have a timeout. Decide not to use it. Curry, from way downtown! BANG!"

A call that has since changed the landscape of the NBA. The call that introduced the world to Wardell Stephen Curry.

Prior to this moment, the world knew Curry as an NBA Champion and a two-time MVP. He is only player who can claim the title of being the only unanimous MVP of the league. Since then, the future Hall of Famer has merely gone on to expand and add to his accolades.

This includes three championships, six All-Star selections, and seven All-NBA picks, among numerous other laurels.

After previously being denied a Finals MVP trophy while losing out on the award to his teammate Andre Iguodala, Steph Curry has, at long last, received vindication in light of the four-time champion being rightfully handed his first Finals MVP accolade.

This is a testament to the work put in by Curry over his decorated career, spanning 13 years.

