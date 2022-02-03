"Do I want to be in the play-in game? Hell no!" - Carmelo Anthony on the LA Lakers' postseason chances and level of comfort in situation of a play-in

Carmelo Anthony believes the LA Lakers want to avoid playing in the play-in tournament to earn a playoff spot at the end of the current NBA season. The Lakeshow are 25-27 following their 99-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. That leaves them ninth in the standings and subsequently in the play-in tournament seedings, for now, 3.5 games behind the sixth-placed Denver Nuggets.

Carmelo Anthony had an interesting take on how the aging Lakers squad views these scenarios when asked by reporters about it after the game against his former team, the Trail Blazers. Here's what he said (via Dave McMenamin):

"Wherever we're at that time at the end of the year, that's where we're going to be at, I would prefer us going healthy into those situations. Do I want to be in the play-in game? Hell no! But I've been in the play-in game before and I know the excitement, but I also know the feeling when it comes to that. So I would rather be a little bit more comfortable than playing in the play-in tournament. I'm sure my teammates will agree with that."

The LA Lakers had one of the easiest schedules of the first half of the year but weren't able to capitalize on it, with injuries once again being their Achilles heel. Most of their wins have come against teams under the .500 mark. They now face a stern test ahead as they have the second-toughest schedule left in the league.

The LA Lakers are also currently dealing with the absence of their best player, LeBron James, who is out due to a knee swelling issue.

Carmelo Anthony coming up big for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have two of the most experienced players in the NBA in Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James. Both are in year 19 of their respective careers and have been exceptional for the team at this stage. Anthony signed with the Lakers with the idea of being a catch-and-shoot threat only.

It would be fair to say that Carmelo Anthony has done much more than just that for the 17-time NBA champions, especially every time they were missing the likes of LeBron James or Anthony Davis. Melo has been an active presence on defense and a vocal leader in the locker room and on the court as well.

He has also run back the clock with his post moves, proving he can still be an effective scorer from all three levels. The 37-year-old recorded his ninth 20-point game of the season during the LA Lakers' win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony had 24 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, shooting eight of 12 from the floor, including five of six three-point field goals.

The LA Lakers will need him to continue having that kind of an impact against some of their tougher opponents, too, especially with LeBron James likely to miss a few more games moving forward.

