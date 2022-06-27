“Do I want Zion Williamson.. Do I want Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton?” - NBA Insider says Brooklyn Nets should look to get emerging stars in return for Kevin Durant if he is traded

The Brooklyn Nets superteam era could end with reports emerging that Kevin Durant could ask for a move if Kyrie Irving departs in free agency. ESPN's Bobby Marks suggested an idea of what a package in return for Durant would look like if he leaves via trade.

Here's what Marks said regarding this on ESPN's NBA Today show:

"I think if you're Sean Marks, you look at the top 25 players under the age of 25 and say do I want a Zion Williamson? Do I want Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton? That's they hypotheticals here, that's the players I'm looking at as far as just going down.

Marks continued:

Am I looking at Memphis' roster with all those young players outside of Ja Morant? You're not looking for players like DeMar DeRozan and you know, Nikola Vucevic. You're looking at young players to build around."

Irving's contract talks with the Nets are at an impasse. The franchise isn't keen on offering the All-Star guard a long-term guaranteed contract due to concerns over his availability.

Irving, who could be an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of his $36 million player option for next season, may decide to join another team. According to NBA rumors, he has handed the Nets a wishlist of teams he would like to play for if Brooklyn can't reach an agreement with him.

Irving's departure looks like a real possibility, so it makes sense for Kevin Durant to leave. The Brooklyn Nets aren't likely to receive much value in return for Kyrie Irving in a potential sign-and-trade, and they may struggle to form a competitive roster around KD.

Teams around the NBA preparing for the possibility of Kevin Durant being available in the trade market

Kevin Durant will be the hottest commodity in the trade market if things go south in Brooklyn this offseason. Durant hasn't spoken with the Nets in weeks as per a recent report by The Ringer's Logan Murdock. Murdock also believes that KD could be losing confidence in Sean Marks and his crew. The Nets' handling of Kyrie Irving could also play a role in Durant's possible departure.

“Now, you have reports that Kyrie is looking elsewhere," said Murdock (H/T Hoops Hype). "I made some calls. Kevin Durant has not talked to the team in weeks. I don’t think Kevin is confident in the front office right now. I don’t know if he’s at the stage of leaving but there’s a big uneasiness from not only from the Kyrie side, but the KD side as well."

Another report from ESPN's Zach Lowe stated that teams are preparing for the possibility of Durant leaving the franchise. Here's what he said on 'The Lowe Post' podcast (H/T Hoops Hype):

“I can tell you this. This is what teams are doing. Teams are already operating under, not the assumption, but ‘we need to prepare for the contingency that Kevin Durant is available via trade in six days or seven days.’ … The whole league is now.”

Trading for Kevin Durant could be tricky due to his four-year $198 million contract that kicks off this season. KD will earn $42 million next year. The Brooklyn Nets would ideally want to maximize their returns in exchange for Durant, who is considered the best player in the world right now according to many around NBA circles.

The Nets, as Bobby Marks suggested, will look to land one or multiple emerging stars that could help them stay in contention for the postseason, despite Irving and Durant's possible departures.

