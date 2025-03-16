"Do some investigating" - Lakers fans blast Nuggets' $103.6M forward for resting after playing against JJ Redick's shorthanded team  

LA Lakers fans were unimpressed with the Nuggets' $103.6 million forward, Aaron Gordon, who returned to play against JJ Redick's understaffed roster on Saturday. Gordon missed two consecutive games with a right calf injury and played 31:28 minutes against a Lakers team, missing LeBron James, Luka Doncic, two other starters and two more rotation players.

The Lakers had three players from South Bay in action to compensate for the lack of bodies on the roster. Even Markieff Morris earned 23:41 minutes of playing time amid all the injury absences. Meanwhile, the Nuggets were at full strength. While it did end up being a close game after Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht's 30-point games put immense pressure on the Nuggets, they could have rested Gordon.

Instead, they played the veteran forward on Friday and rested him against the Washington Wizards in Saturday's contest. After the Nuggets ruled out Gordon for calf injury management, Lakers fans picked on the common notion of players rushing back or ending lengthy injury hiatus to play against them, just to rest in the following game.

Here's what one fan wrote:

"Playing lakers is a festival for all these fools"

Another tweeted:

Another said Gordon was resting to suit up against the Lakers in Wednesday's rematch:

"resting up for Wednesday"

One fan added:

"yo @NBA actually look into this ts ain’t even funny nomore"

Another said:

"Another team who treated us like it was a game 7"

One fan wrote:

"LMFAOOOOO like clockwork"

