Do NBA All-Star players get rings? Details about special hardware explored

The NBA likes to award its players with hardware like trophies for winning individual awards, such as the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant award for being the All-Star game MVP.

Aside from that, players who are given an All-Star nod receive a special ring to commemorate their selection. This has been a tradition since 1984, and the NBA is continuing the tradition this season.

The design of the rings may vary from year to year, but the name of the host city and the year it was given are etched onto it.

The 2022 All-Star ring was designed to resemble the seam of a basketball and was adorned with 22 stars and diamonds to represent the year.

The 2023 All-Star ring had "Utah" on it since the festivities were hosted in Utah and it had "2023" below that. "72nd Annual NBA All-Star" was also etched on the other side of the ring. It was also adorned with small black and white diamonds as well as 23 stars to represent the year.

Malika Andrews posted a replica of the 2024 NBA All-Star rings on social media

NBA journalist and one of the hosts of ESPN's NBA Today gave fans a sneak peek of the 2024 NBA All-Star rings.

She posted a replica of the one the All-Stars will receive. She also indicated that the rings will be handed out to the 24 players who are playing in the All-Star game.

This could indicate that injured players such as Joel Embiid, who was selected but will be unable to play, won't be receiving a ring. Aside from Embiid, Julius Randle will also be unable to participate despite being selected due to injury.

Replacing them are Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young.

Just like in recent years, these rings were designed by Victor Solomon. Solomon has been working with the NBA for a while now and is responsible for designing many of the awards the league gives out.

Among his works is the Larry O'Brien trophy, given to the team winning the NBA Title. Also, the Bill Russell trophy, which is the NBA Finals MVP award, the Bob Cousy trophy and the Oscar Robertson trophy which are awarded to the Eastern and Western Conference Finals winners each year.

Furthermore, he also worked on the Conference Finals MVP awards named after hall-of-famers Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. These awards are given to the best players from the Conference Finals, winners from the East and the West. The inaugural winners of these awards are Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry in 2022.