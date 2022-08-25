“Do you really believe that Indiana is going say ‘sure we’ll take Russell Westbrick off your hands’?” - NBA analyst says the LA Lakers are stuck, says Kyrie Irving was a desert mirage

Skip Bayless said the LA Lakers are still stuck going forward. In fact, he said the Kyrie Irving flirtation this summer was a "desert mirage" that never had any real potential.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless said:

“Do you really believe that Indiana is going to say, ‘Sure, we’ll take Russell Westbrick off your hands at $47 million … They’re not going to do that”

Will the LA Lakers rid themselves of Russell Westbrook?

After Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on June 30, the league erupted around a potential breakup of KD and Kyrie Irving.

Durant’s news came soon after Irving used his player option for Brooklyn next season. The timing was so close that some read KD’s move as an attempt to get away from Irving.

From that, the Irving-to-the-Lakers narrative started to build. And the two teams reportedly discussed a trade.

Unfortunately for LA Lakers fans, however, Durant is staying in Brooklyn, and it looks like Irving is as well.

Shannon Sharpe said:

“The Nets called teams and said Kyrie is no longer available.”

Bayless rebutted:

“Kyrie Irving is a desert mirage for (the Lakers). … It was never a possibility.”

With Irving out of the picture, the Lakers look to be stuck with Russell Westbrook. The kicker for that trade was that most believed Westbrook would have been swapped for Irving. After last season, Russ left much to be desired and a move like this one would have been good for LA.

With Irving no longer available, the next options need to be explored. Sharpe said:

“Now that you know Kyrie is no longer an option … can you go get Buddy Hield and Myles Turner?”

The Lakers traded for guard Patrick Beverley, a player who understands his role and plays well in the mold, on Thursday. The Lakers need more prominent role players, but this was a good move.

Adding Hield and Turner from the Indiana Pacers could make their squad much larger contenders than last season.

However, Skip Bayless questions the reality of that ask:

“You say, ‘Oh, let’s turn our sights to Buddy Hield and Myles Turner,’ how? With what?”

Sharpe argued that the Lakers would use Russell’s expiring contract and his status as the "triple-double king" to bait Indiana. The problems that arose last year could simply have been chemistry issues with the LA Lakers, and the Pacers may have a more suitable spot for Westbrook.

Sharpe explained that the situation is not that serious, just a matter of pieces not fitting:

“You don’t just stay, 'You try to move on.' … You thought it was going to be one thing, it turned out to be something else, let’s just part ways and be OK with that.”

If the Lakers can manage to part ways with Westbrook, it may be a step in the right direction. Getting Hield and Turner for the transaction would definitely be a step in the right direction.

Hield’s 3-point shooting is what the Lakers wanted from Carmelo Anthony, and Turner is a great young big who would ease stress off of Anthony Davis. Both players could complement the Lakers very well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein