"Do you think this can help us learn Spanish?": Shaquille O'Neal's latest $2.5 million seed venture hinged on one simple question

Shaquille O'Neal has made his first venture into the EdTech space. The former LA Lakers superstar is a highly successful businessman known for making smart investments in new companies. O'Neal had previously invested in the "Ring Doorbell" system before Jeff Bezos purchased it.

O'Neal's latest seed venture is with Edsoma, a start-up company using AI to help power a "reading, education, and communication platform for children." He has been a vocal advocate for the benefits of receiving a high-quality education and has led by example, earning an Ed. D in Human Resource Development following his retirement from the NBA in 2012.

When speaking about his latest investment, O'Neal revealed that he had one simple question, and once he had found his answer, the investment decision was made easy.

“What he [O’Neal] said at the end of the meeting was, ‘Do you think this can help us learn Spanish?'" Edsoma CEO Kyle Wallgren said in TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. "And the data showed that we had been downloaded in 11 countries, So when we started looking into it, we’re like, yeah, this can be used as an ESL tool.”

O'Neal also spoke on his decision to invest in Edsoma, noting how using the platform made him believe in the potential of the company and its product.

“When he talked about it, I didn’t believe it," O'Neal said. "And then when he showed me, I believed it."

Edsoma is already available in 11 countries and is reportedly looking to secure more investment via "Series A" funding, with the company looking to close ground on its competitors. With O'Neal now on board, Edsoma will have a genuine presence within the pop culture space, as O'Neal continues to be one of the most famous sports entities.

Shaquille O'Neal has a large business portfolio

Since retiring from the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has developed a large business portfolio since retiring from the NBA, including numerous investments in fast-food chains and venture capital investments in other sectors.

Here are some companies O'Neal has either purchased or invested in:

Lyft

JC Penney

Gold Bond

Icy Hot

The General Insurance

Reebok

Forever 21

Barneys New York

Many more investments are in Shaquille O'Neal's portfolio, including the big-market names listed above. In terms of the fast-food industry, he has franchises with Papa John’s, Auntie Annie’s, Five Guys, and Krispy Kreme, along with his own fast-food brand "Big Chicken." Furthermore, the veteran big man also owns multiple car washes and some 24-hour fitness gyms.

With such an array of business ventures, it makes sense for Shaquille O'Neal to branch deeper into the tech space. Edsoma will now be looking to build off its latest investor's track record of success and become one of the largest education brands in the world.