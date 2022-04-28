“Do you think Laker Nation loved that?” - Skip Bayless believes it’s a bad look for LeBron James to be posting holiday pictures and videos after missing out on the playoffs

LA Lakers star LeBron James is currently on vacation as he watches the 2022 NBA playoffs. However, his number 1 critic Skip Bayless believes LBJ posting his holiday pictures is a bad look.

LeBron's wife, Savannah, posted a video of LeBron dancing in the Maldives, and that has drawn reactions from members of the NBA community. On the latest episode of Skip & Shannon: Undisputed, the question of whether anyone has a problem with the post was raised and Skip had this to say:

"Laker Nation doesn't want to see that because Laker Nation is like, 'We're not even in this thing (playoffs). We gotta sit and watch this, as does LeBron, and we are not participating.' Well, don't run their nose in it with videos from the Maldives where you're dancing the night away."

"It's a bad look for LeBron to be posting," he continued. You're posting for you, and to promote yourself, and your social media brand, but don't do that. Do you think Laker Nation loved that?"

The Lakers captain has been following the playoffs religiously and expressing his opinion via his Twitter handle. It has undeniably been a tense affair, and King James has acknowledged that time and time again.

LeBron James missed the playoffs for the fourth time in his 19-year career

LeBron James #6, Carmelo Anthony #7 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers

With the Lakers failing to qualify for the playoffs, LeBron missed the fourth playoff of his career, two since joining the Lakers in 2018. Although LeBron has successfully fought off Father Time, he has not been able to carry his team singlehandedly.

In the four years LeBron has spent with the Lakers, he has won one championship, missed two postseasons, and got eliminated in the first round for the first time in his career.

Regardless, the four-time NBA champ has vowed to never miss the playoffs until he retires. He sent out a tweet on Friday saying that after what we could guess to be a reaction to one of the riveting playoff games.

"I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games."

LeBron James @KingJames I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

No one is sure how long LeBron will continue to play in the NBA. The Lakers captain has only one more year on his contract with the purple and gold, making him a free agent after the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, LeBron has explicitly stated his interest in playing with his son Bronny in the NBA. With that in mind, the four-time NBA is almost guaranteed to play in the 2023-24 season.

Based on the 2005 CBA, which states that players are only eligible for the draft if they are at least 19 years and spent at least one year out of high school, Bronny will not be eligible until 2023.

Edited by Arnav