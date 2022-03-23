“Do you think for one second that Kyrie would’ve been able to get away this if he was playing in this 80’s or the 90’s?” - Stephen A. Smith says Kyrie Irving should be frustrated with himself over his ineligibility

Kyrie Irving’s COVID-19 vaccination status has been one of the most significant talking points of the 2021-22 NBA season. Stephen A. Smith has been one of the most prominent critics of the Brooklyn Nets guard and recently said his actions would not happen in previous NBA eras.

Irving refused to get vaccinated at the start of the season. Due to the New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private workers, he was not allowed to play in Brooklyn. Due to injuries, the Nets allowed Irving to play in just away games.

All season Smith has been criticizing and apposing Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated. He said that it would cost the Nets the NBA championship. On ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said, at 1:00:

“I am old school form this perspective. Do you think for one second that Kyrie would’ve been able to get away this if he was playing in this 80s or the 90s with some of those cats? It would have been a problem. Why because they would have been like, ‘Yo, we had to take if we want to play, the hell you mean you won’t be ready.’”

The biggest issue that Smith has had with Irving’s decision has been that Irving is, in Smith’s eyes, is putting himself before the team. Irving’s unwillingness to change for the team does show some of Irving’s lack of commitment to the Nets. It also hurts more that this Nets team with Kevin Durant could win the NBA Finals if Irving plays every game.

Can the Nets win the NBA Finals with Kyrie Irving playing full-time?

The Nets stand in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, with a 38-34 record, with Kyrie Irving only playing in 19 games, all on the road. He has averaged 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in those games. In two of his last three games, he has scored 50 and 60 points, which is incredible.

INSANITY Kyrie Irving over his last 3 games:44.0 PPG4.3 RPG5.0 APG64.2 FG%62.9 3PT%88.9 FT%INSANITY https://t.co/lsSkQg0thH

This, along with Durant, who could be in the MVP conversation this season if he never gets hurt this season. He averages 29.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Both Durant and Irving are some of the best offensive players in the NBA and are an elite duo when on the court together.

With James Harden now gone, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry have been much-needed help from the trade and hope that Ben Simmons could play again. The Nets have a significant overall team, and with Kyrie Irving, they go from an NBA playoff team to an NBA title contender.

