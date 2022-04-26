“Do you think they’ll put the play-in banner?” - Charles Barkley brutally roasts Brooklyn Nets as they get swept in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

Former NBA superstar Charles Barkley trolled the Brooklyn Nets after they got swept in the first-round series against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

The Nets looked on track to finish as a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference before Christmas. However, a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp and Kevin Durant's injury saw them slip in the standings.

By the end of the regular season, the Nets finished as the seventh-seed. They eventually had to win the play-in tournament to book their trip to the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Charles Barkley decided to poke fun at the Brooklyn Nets on "Inside The NBA" for their dismal playoff run by saying (via Hoops Central on Twitter):

"Brooklyn, my last question, I just want to know, do you think they going to put that play-in banner up in the arena? They won the play-in game."

The Brooklyn Nets suffered a 112-116 loss in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Kevin Durant recorded his best outing of the series, bagging 39 points but the C's once again displayed their dominance on the defensive end of the floor. The result helped Boston complete the sweep and advance to the next round.

Brooklyn Nets could struggle to rebuild their roster

The Brooklyn Nets will have to implement plenty of roster changes to have a shot at winning the NBA championship next year. They were hot favorites to win the title this year, but it has become evident that their roster isn't well-shaped to present a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets have limited resources to work with, though, especially if they re-sign Kyrie Irving to a long-term contract. Durant is set to earn $44 million next season, while Ben Simmons will be receiving a sum of $38 million. Irving will likely demand a long-term deal, which would see him earn at least $40 million in the first year of his new contract.

The Brooklyn Nets will not have the flexibility to sign impactful role players because of the wages their three superstars will be earning next season. The rest of the teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and the Celtics have much better depth and balance, which has led to their success in the playoffs thus far.

The Nets need defensive reinforcements to have a healthy chance at making a title run next year. They also need the likes of Irving and Durant to be available for long stretches. The duo's prolonged absence in their first three years of leading Brooklyn has been a key factor in the Nets' failure to achieve postseason success.

