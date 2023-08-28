"Do you want me to be great or not?": Tensions surface within Team USA as Jaren Jackson Jr. appears to respond to head coach Steve Kerr

Jaren Jackson Jr. made his FIBA World Cup debut on Saturday in Team USA's 99-72 win over New Zealand. Jackson fouled just 16 minutes into the game and head coach Steve Kerr wanted him to be less aggressive. However, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year seems indifferent to changing the way he plays.

In a report by Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, Jackson discussed his role with Team USA and compared it to his role with the Memphis Grizzlies. He explained that Grizzlies coaches were never worried about him being in foul trouble and thought that should be the case with the national team.

"They don't care either," Jackson said. "Trust me, they don't. They're not worried about it all. Go get it, man. It comes with it.

"If I'm gonna be less aggressive, I'm gonna have less blocks, I'm gonna bring less rim protection, and I'ma have less fouls with all that. Pick one or the other. Which one do you want? Do you want me to be great or not?"

Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the best, if not the best, defenders in the NBA today. However, foul trouble has always been a problem for him. It also doesn't help that a player is limited to just five personal fouls under FIBA rules.

Head coach Steve Kerr repeated to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports that they need Jackson to be less aggressive on defense. He wants him on the court rather than have him on the bench dealing with foul trouble. He also wants him to be smarter and know which plays to let go or when to not chase blocks.

"He's foul-prone in the NBA," Kerr said. "So, there's always one or two plays where you just want him to let it go, because he's too important to us. So we share those clips and just remind him sometimes the best play is to just let the guy go and don't pick up the foul."

Paolo Banchero stepped up in place of Jaren Jackson Jr.

Paolo Banchero and Jaren Jackson Jr. of Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a solid game despite being in foul trouble in his FIBA World Cup debut against New Zealand. Jackson had 12 points, four rebounds and a block in 16 minutes.

In his absence due to foul trouble, Paolo Banchero stepped up for Team USA. Banchero had a game-high 21 points with four rebounds and four blocks. Head coach Steve Kerr already made it clear that the Orlando Magic star will be the backup center if Jackson needs to sit down.

