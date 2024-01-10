Doc Rivers fires up with Bill Simmons, praises Clippers' depth: "I don't think anyone has more talent"

The LA Clippers have significantly turned their season around following a rough start with James Harden in tow. And former coach Doc Rivers has grown impressed with the team, particularly its depth.

Rivers, a one-time NBA champion coach (Boston/2008), said while on paper the Clippers were already solid heading into the ongoing season, once they figured out how to make things work with Harden a key figure, they became doubly potent.

He shared this in a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, highlighting the incredible depth the Clips have, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t think anyone has more talent. If you go eight or nine deep there’s not a team more talented in the NBA. I don’t thing there’s anybody close to the Clippers, alright.”

“Now they kinda fit better now. Russ (Westbrook) coming off the bench, (Norman) Powell brings them energy, Zub (Zubac) and James together. James is playing tremendous basketball … And they are all healthy. They are all playing.”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 1:20:

Clippers finding their groove following rough start with Harden

The LA Clippers began their partnership with All-Star James Harden with five straight losses, which they took a lot of flak for. But since then, they have silenced their doubters and have been on a tremendous ascent.

After dropping their fifth straight loss to begin the Harden era to the Denver Nuggets, 111-108, on Nov. 14, the Clips have won 20 of their next 26 games to compile a current record of 23-13, fourth in the Western Conference.

Their most recent victory came at the expense of the Phoenix Suns, 138-111, on Monday.

True to billed, the Big 4 of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Harden and Russell Westbrook have been leading the charge while drawing inspired play from the rest of the team, making them all the more a handful to opposing teams.

Leonard is the squad’s leading scorer with 23.8 points, which he peppers with 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals. More importantly, he has only missed four out of 36 games so far, helping ensure continuity.

George, for his part, is equally impressive with norms of 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.5 minutes.

When the Clippers brought James in from the Philadelphia 76ers, they were expecting versatility and are getting exactly that. ‘The Beard’ has been do-it-all since arriving, going for 17.4 points, 8.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest as the team’s starting point guard.

Meanwhile, Westbrook has taken a more subdued role in the team, choosing to come off the bench and provide energy for the second unit. Such a move has allowed the team more flexibility with its roster, giving each player to show what they are capable of. Currently, the one-time league MVP is averaging 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.4 minutes.

The Clippers next play on Wednesday at home against the Toronto Raptors.