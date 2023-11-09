NBA fans ruthlessly mock Clippers as new 'Big 4' drop second straight game: "Harden broke the Clippers"

The ‘Big 4’ era of the Los Angeles Clippers has gotten off to a rough start, losing its last two games in disappointing fashion. NBA fans took the opportunity to mock the team on social media.

The Clippers, who recently added James Harden to a roster boasting fellow All-Stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, dropped their second straight game with the four in tow on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

With its stars shooting poorly for a combined 38% (24-of-63) clip, Los Angeles fell 100-93 to the Nets. That came on the heels of their 111-97 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday on Harden’s Clippers debut.

NBA fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their take on the slow start for the Clippers’ Big 4. Here are some of the comments:

@BoujeeOp wrote: Harden broke the clippers

@HonestKdfannn wrote: James harden affect

@Dubswrld30 wrote: Harden is on his 5th failed superteam

@TBTaughtyou wrote: And they was just asking the other day, “who stopping this 4?”

@footballfan2807 wrote: Ikr, this page is clueless. We all know westbrick, aging harden, and injury prone kahwi + PG will not go far. When will they understand

@jeazous wrote: James Harden really ruined another NBA team.

Against the Nets, the Clippers took control for the first three quarters, only to falter in the final frame to crash to their second straight defeat with their Big 4. George had 24 points, followed by Leonard with 17, Westbrook 13 and Harden 12. The Clippers are now 3-4 on the season.

James Harden sees himself fitting in a ‘Big 4’ with the Clippers

During his media presentation as one of the newest members of the Clippers, James Harden said that he could fit in a ‘Big 4’ with fellow NBA All-Stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles.

He said that he has the skills to help any team make championship run work, something he hopes to accomplish with his new team. Harden shared:

"(I think) I'm very elite as an individual, and, then, I can fit in with anybody and make a championship run work.”

"So I think, all of us are on the same page in the sense of the individual stats, and all those things are past us. We all got one goal, and, I think, everybody knows what that is."

Check out what he had to say, beginning at 0:45:

Harden was traded to the Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers. In two games in Los Angeles, he's averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals, but the Clippers lost both outings.