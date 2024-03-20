Doc Rivers highlights rival team players as NBA's most underrated talent

Having been in and around the NBA so long, Doc Rivers has seen more than his fair share of talented players. When asked about underrated players in the game today, he gave flowers to a player on his biggest rival.

Halfway through the season, Rivers replaced Adrian Griffin as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Before taking this position, he did an interview on the "Sloane Knows" podcast.

During the episode, Doc Rivers was asked to name his top underrated player in the NBA. He originally mentioned OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but then pivoted to Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics.

"I would say Jrue Holiday. Through his career, he's been the best defensive player in the NBA. All of a sudden, like two years ago, people started saying he's a good defensive player," Rivers said.

"I'm happy he's getting his due now, but he's been great for 10 years."

Holiday found himself on the Celtics this season after being part of the Damian Lillard trade. This season, he is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

As Doc Rivers and the Bucks prepare for what they hope is a deep postseason run, the Celitcs are the main team in their way.

Doc Rivers claims he saw superstar potential in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Over the past two years, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has blossomed into an MVP-level player. Most agree they never saw this type of emergence coming from him, except Doc Rivers.

Before he became head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Rivers did countless interviews and podcasts. NBA fans called him out constantly for lying, especially when it came to SGA.

Gilgeous-Alexander was originally drafted by the LA Clippers, but was traded to the OKC Thunder for Paul George. Before the deal, Rivers claims he went to Kawhi Leonard and told him SGA could be a high-level down the line.

"I even brought it up to Kawhi: 'Are you sure?'" Rivers recalled. "'I think Shai's going to be an amazing player. It may take a year or two, but I think you're underestimating how good Shai's going to be.' I didn't argue the decision or anything, but I brought it up. I just thought, is there any way we can do this deal without putting Shai in it?"

Rivers was SGA's coach in LA for his rookie season. He played the young guard in all 82 games, starting in 73 of them. In his first year, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Whether Rivers actually saw this coming or not, Gigleous-Alexander has cemented himself as one of today's top stars. His performance this season has him in a neck-and-neck race with Nikola Jokic for MVP award.