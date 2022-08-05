"The first vacation he'd ever been on in his life.. He asked what do you do in vacation"- Doc Rivers on breakout star's work ethic being "beyond belief," calls him "most impressive young player" he's ever had

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers gave props to one of his most promising young players, Tyrese Maxey. Rivers heaped high praise on the 21-year-old, saying he is the most impressive young player he has ever coached in his career. Here's what Rivers told Vince Carter on his podcast, The VC Show :

“He's the most impressive young player I've ever had in 21 years of coaching. That's how impressive he is. His work ethic, Vince, is beyond belief. Many times already, this summer, at least, one or two times, we've had to tell him to go sit down somewhere and go relax. He works with Sam Cassell and my son, Spencer, they are our skill development coaches.

"He called Spencer two weeks ago because I guess he went on a vacation...This is the first vacation he'd ever been on in his life. It is what he told us... He asked Spencer, like, 'What do you do on a vacation?'"

Tyrese Maxey's massive improvement in his sophomore season last campaign was key to the Philadelphia 76ers managing a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference.

Maxey capitalized on Ben Simmons' absence and bossed the starting point guard role. He also did remarkably well once James Harden took over as the team's primary ball-handler upon his arrival.

Maxey has averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 assists per contest across 75 games. He shot at an efficient clip, shooting 48.5% from the floor, including 42.7% from the 3-point range. He improved his numbers in the playoffs, tallying 20.8 points and shooting on a 48/37/94 split.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Young man stepped up. Tyrese Maxey in his first NBA start: 39 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.Young man stepped up. Tyrese Maxey in his first NBA start: 39 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.Young man stepped up. 🔥 https://t.co/GbSun980Yu

Tyrese Maxey could be the "X-factor" for the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have put themselves in a solid position to break their NBA Finals drought. They have failed to get past the Conference semis since their last Finals appearance in 2001. This time, they have one of the best squad depths in the league.

James Harden taking a $15 million pay cut allowed them to sign free agents PJ Tucker and De'Anthony Melton. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid has continued to play at an MVP-caliber level, Tobias Harris has a consistent role, and Tyrese Maxey is expected to improve his numbers from the last campaign.

Maxey was unfazed in the playoffs, which is impressive for a player his age. The 21-year-old grew into the role of a secondary scorer. He has emerged as a reliable option outside Joel Embiid and James Harden. That could make Maxey the "X-factor" for the Philadelphia 76ers' next campaign. If he starts pulling defensive attention toward him, it opens up the floor for Embiid, Harden and Tobias.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



23 PTS - 9 REB - 8 AST - 72.7% FG

38 PTS - 4 REB - 2 AST - 66.7% FG



Playoff Maxey Tyrese Maxey’s first two games this postseason:23 PTS - 9 REB - 8 AST - 72.7% FG38 PTS - 4 REB - 2 AST - 66.7% FGPlayoff Maxey Tyrese Maxey’s first two games this postseason: 23 PTS - 9 REB - 8 AST - 72.7% FG38 PTS - 4 REB - 2 AST - 66.7% FGPlayoff Maxey 🔥 https://t.co/3aBsw4cKBy

Tyrese Maxey will also provide cover in the absence of Embiid and Harden during the regular season. The two Philadelphia 76ers superstars have struggled to stay healthy in the postseason and will need plenty of rest before the playoffs to be fresh during the knockout phase.

