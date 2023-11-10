Does Candace Parker plan to return to WNBA championship defense and TNT stint next season? Former 1st pick's comments explored

WNBA legend Candace Parker addressed the possibility of retiring after missing the second part of the 2023 season due to left foot surgery. Parker, a three-time champion, revealed that she will return for her second year with the Las Vegas Aces only if she has fully recovered from the surgery.

"I’ll weigh my options. If I feel really, really good then I’ll play. That’s a big if. I've got to get my foot right. My foot was really bad last year. I don’t want to cheat the game or cheat myself," Candace Parker told The Associated Press on Thursday.

At the same time, she admitted that she has no interest in returning to the WNBA just to sit on the bench and will not attempt a return unless she is pain-free.

"If I’m healthy, I’m gonna play. But I’m not gonna play in pain anymore. It’s too important — the trick-or-treating, the crossing over my kids, it’s too important. If I’m healthy, I’m gonna play," Parker told Robin Roberts of "Good Morning America."

Parker is also working with TNT and was part of the commentary crew during the All-Star Game last February. The WNBA legend has been working with TNT since 2018, doing commentary and sideline reporting for the network in Milwaukee Bucks games and the NCAA tournament. She also has appearances on the "NBA on TNT" show.

Parker is under a multi-year deal with the network, so we should expect to see her on TNT this year.

Candace Parker talks road to recovery after foot surgery

Candace Parker is recovering from the left foot surgery she had in mid-July which ruled her out for the second part of the season and the playoffs. She admitted that the road to recovery is not easy, but progresses day after day.

Parker, who was on a scooter for more than a couple of months, revealed that medical tests of both her feet showed extensive damage on her left foot, which required surgery.

"I did it and it was 89% fractured. It’s crazy how things work out. Every day my foot doesn’t feel great walking. I continue to rehab and stuff. I can’t play in pain. It makes the game not fun. I realized on Halloween that I want to take my kids trick or treating," Parker told the Associated Press.

"I don’t want to be sitting in the car because I can’t walk. I want to be able to go out to the beach. I love playing beach volleyball. I don’t know if one more season is worth risking that."

The injury limited Candace Parker to 18 games with the Aces, who went on to repeat this season. If she is healthy next spring, Parker will return to Las Vegas seeking her fourth championship.

The 37-year-old power forward has spent 16 years in the WNBA, joining the league as the first overall pick in 2008. She has claimed the title three times (2016, 2021, 2023) and the Finals MVP once (2016). She is also a two-time regular-season MVP (2008, 2013) and a seven-time All-Star.