"My legs were feeling good" - Giannis Antetokounmpo reflects on physical condition as 54-point effort goes in vain

Giannis Antetokounmpo did his best but the Milwaukee Bucks didn't survive a late thriller vs the Indiana Pacers and suffered their third loss this season (124-126). The "Greek Freak" put in his best performance this year and scored a season-high 54 points, which was not enough for his team to win.

Antetokounmpo scored 38 of his 54 points between the second and third quarters while he stayed on the floor for 36 minutes. He also had 12 rebounds, three assists and eight turnovers, on 19/25 shooting.

Afterward, he spoke with the media about his physical condition, as it is still early in the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My legs were feeling good. I felt I was on balance. I felt strong. I feel like I could attack angles like I have been in the past but I have been feeling like this for the last three games, so that means, I am getting my rhythm back, so I am kind of happy about that," Giannis Antetokounmpo said, via HoopsHype.

Expand Tweet

The two-time NBA MVP is coming off a knee surgery early in the summer and the longest offseason of his career, so it makes sense that he will need some time to get back in shape and find his rhythm on the floor.

"We had to deal with a player who was extraordinarily hot and on a roll. We executed as well as we could and created some chaos defensively. You’ve got to take some risks or else he’s going to end up with 60. Very fortunate to get the win," Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said, via NBA.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo says his numbers don't matter if Bucks lose

Giannis Antetokounmpo took over for the Milwaukee Bucks as fellow megastar Damian Lillard sat out this game with a calf soreness. The "Greek Freak" came one point away from tying his career high in points but this wasn't enough for his team to defeat the Pacers (6-3).

After the game, the "Greek Freak" took to Twitter and reacted to his performance, writing that his numbers don't matter if the Bucks can't win.

"54. 45. 5. It doesn’t matter. A lot of good things we can learn from today to get better," Antetokounmpo tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't missed a game for the Milwaukee Bucks this year. In eight appearances, he has averages of 28.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg and 3.4 apg, on 56.6 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three.

For their part, the Bucks dropped to 5-3 and missed the chance to stay next to the top of the East, falling to fifth place. Up next, they continue their road trip with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (4-4) on Saturday (November 11).