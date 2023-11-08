Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 8)

The NBA is back on Wednesday after a one-day hiatus and the Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz matchup is one of the 14 matches on the schedule. The Pacers are looking to build on their win on Monday, while the Jazz are trying to end a three-game losing streak. Let's take a look at the Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz preview, prediction, odds and more.

Indiana are hosting their fourth team of a current five-game homestand with a 2-1 record. They got wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs, but lost to the Charlotte Hornets. They will host the Milwaukee Bucks next after their game against the Jazz.

Meanwhile, Utah are tied for the third-worst record to start the season at 2-6. They have lost three games in a row heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers. They lost to the Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls in their last three contests.

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz Game Details

Teams: Indiana Pacers (4-3) vs. Utah Jazz (2-6)

Date and Time: Nov. 8, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz Game Preview

The Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz have faced each other 96 times. It's an even matchup with both franchises having 48 wins each. They are also 5-5 in their last 10 games against each other.

Indiana are coming off a very impressive 152-111 win over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 23 points, two rebounds and eight assists. Myles Turner had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Obi Toppin scored 19 points.

Buddy Hield and Andrew Nembhard added 21 and 19 points, respectively, off the bench. It was the Pacers' fourth win of the season and they will try to build some momentum to go up in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are in the second half of a four-game road trip. They were blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls in their last two games. Lauri Markkanen remains the team's best player with 29 points, five rebounds and three assists in the 130-113 loss to the Bulls.

Utah are off to a tough start to the season and could be headed for the bottom of the standings. They were one of the surprising teams last season before flaming out toward the end of the regular season.

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Pacers (-230) vs Jazz (+200)

Spread: Pacers -6.5 (-110) vs Jazz +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers (u244.5) vs Jazz (o244.5)

Who's the favorite to win the Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz matchup on Monday night? The Pacers are favored to win Wednesday's game against the Jazz. They are playing much better to start the season, while the Jazz are on a three-game losing streak. Utah have also lost their last two games via blowout.

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

Pacers

PG - Tyrese Haliburton | SG - Bruce Brown Jr. | SF - Bennedict Mathurin | PF - Obi Toppin | C - Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers are getting good results with their solid starting five, so don't expect them to change them anytime soon. Buddy Hield is among the top players off the bench in the league. The Pacers also have some depth with players such as Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith and TJ McConnell.

Jazz

PG - Jordan Clarkson | SG - Talen Horton-Tucker | SF - Lauri Markkanen | PF - John Collins | C - Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler is currently listed as questionable, so expect Kelly Olynyk to step up and start if Kessler gets downgraded to out. Collin Sexton is also thriving as a sixth man, while Keyonta George is slowly developing into a potential starter for later this season.

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz Top 3 player stats

Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton

24.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game

Myles Turner

16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per game

Buddy Hield

13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 3-point shots made per game

Jazz

Lauri Markkanen

24.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game

John Collins

14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game

Jordan Clarkson

13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game

