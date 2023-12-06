Does Ja Morant have a brother named Za Morant? Debunking Memphis Grizzlies star's relation with Old Dominion Monarchs player

Ja Morant is still sidelined for the Memphis Grizzlies as he serves his 25-game suspension. Meanwhile, X parody account @TheNBACentel recently shared a highlight clip of someone "deemed" to be Morant's brother, Za Morant. From how their faces and athletic abilities are familiar with one another, NBA fans have been looking to see if he is the star's brother.

So, does Ja Morant have a brother named Za Morant? No. According to Sportmanor's Harnaaz Kaur, the Memphis Grizzlies guard-lookalike is named Chaunce Jenkins.

Jenkins plays for Old Dominion Monarchs where he is averaging 17.0 points (43.0% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range) and 4.3 rebounds per game in seven games. He played for the Wichita State Shockers for two years, averaging 9.4 ppg and 2.4 rpg, before transferring to ODU.

Instead of a brother, Ja Morant has a sister, Teniya Morant, who plays for Mississippi Valley State after playing for Houston High School, where she averaged 11.7 ppg and 4.7 rpg.

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman talked about Ja Morant's 25-game suspension

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman had no problem with the 25-game suspension given to superstar Ja Morant, according to The Associated Press' Clay Bailey.

"At this point, it doesn't matter until he follows through," Kleiman said. "I couldn't care less about words. Ja has to prove it."

From Kleiman's comments, he was focusing more on Morant coming back from his suspension with the right mindset and attitude.

As the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) await their star point guard's return, his lack of presence has affected the team significantly. The team is 14th in the Western Conference.

There's no mistaking that once Morant is finally eligible to play, he will need to put a lot on his shoulders for his team to get back to the winning column.

Last NBA season, Morant averaged 26.2 ppg (46.6% shooting, including 30.7% from 3-point range), 8.1 apg and 5.9 rpg.