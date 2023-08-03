Does James Harden have a brother? 76ers star's origins and family explored

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers was born on August 26, 1989, in Los Angeles, California. His parents were James Harden Sr. and Monja Willis, and Harden had two older siblings growing up. But does the Sixers star have a brother?

Yes, Harden has a half-brother named Akili Roberson, who was born 14 years before the NBA star. Roberson was a talented quarterback during his teenage years and was even recruited by Nebraska. However, he was unable to accept any offers because he was academically ineligible.

Roberson went to play for LA Southwest College before transferring to Kansas in 1997. He played just four games for the Jayhawks but turned pro and spent some time in the Arena Football League. He currently works as a barber and has his own barbershop in Oklahoma City.

In an interview with Calvin Watkins of The Athletic back in 2018, Akili Roberson opened up about his relationship with James Harden. Roberson remains close to his younger brother and acts as his official barber. He might be even the inspiration for Harden's trademark beard.

"To be truthful I think he started growing a beard because he saw mine coming in and he got hair on his face," Roberson said. "He won't say that's what it was, but he won that battle."

In addition to having an older brother, Harden also has an older sister named Arnique Jelks. She currently works as an entrepreneur, wardrobe stylist and interior designer. She went to Artesia High School like Harden, with siblings growing up in the Compton area.

James Harden wants to get traded to the LA Clippers

James Harden opted into his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers next season in hopes of getting traded to the LA Clippers. However, the trade has not come to fruition due to the Clippers' underwhelming offers to the Sixers.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recently reported on NBA Today that Sixers general manager Darryl Morey wants to honor Harden's trade request. Morey also wants to receive a pretty good return from the Clippers to help Philly maintain their status as a contender.

"Daryl Morey's relationship with James Harden goes back so far and they've done a lot of things together in this league that he feels like he owes it to him to entertain trade conversations," Shelburne said. "He's also made it very clear, 'We're not going to trade James Harden for anything less than a player that they think puts them on the same percentage to win a championship.'"

