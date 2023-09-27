"Does he lose money?" - James Harden reportedly being unavailable for Sixers’ media day for 2023-24 NBA season has fans mocking him

Speculation that NBA All-Star James Harden does not want to be with the Philadelphia 76ers anymore was amplified further after reports came out on the X social media platform that he will be unavailable for the team’s media day, scheduled for October 2.

Fans did not waste time sharing their thoughts on the development, with comments ranging from mocking him all the way to concern for him and the franchise.

One user expressed curiosity on what effect James Harden’s absence on media day will have on his pay, writing:

“That’s surprising. But does he lose money if he doesn’t?”

A lot of attention is expected to be given to the presence of James Harden on media day, especially since news continues to circulate that the 10-time All-Star is still hoping to be dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The do-it-all guard has made it known that he is unhappy with the 76ers, the team he has been part of the last one and a half seasons, especially with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey still around.

James Harden recently accused Morey of being a ‘liar’ for not accommodating his trade request quickly and thus does not want to be part of any team with the executive at the helm.

He was fined by the NBA $100,000 for his comments indicating that he "would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team."

Harden recently picked up his $35.6-million contract option for the upcoming season with the Sixers, with the team said to be exploring a trade to move him. His preferred destination is the Clippers.

The Harden situation is crucial for Philadelphia as it could decide whether reigning league MVP Joel Embiid would stay with the team moving forward or not.

Led by their two All-Stars, the Sixers continue to be a force to contend with in the Eastern Conference. Embiid, however, hinted at the possibility of leaving the Sixers if a better opportunity for him to win a title somewhere else comes along.

Fans give derisive comments on James Harden’s unavailability for Sixers' media day

Reports that James Harden will not be available for the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day next week and training camp afterward have led some fans to react derisively.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

