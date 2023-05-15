5 NBA teams that should sign James Harden next season

James Harden hasn't thought about his future yet. However, he will likely decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. While he is no longer in his prime, Harden can still play well and will likely have several suitors.

During his impressive career, the 10-time All-Star has won three scoring titles and has led the league in assists twice. He is a fantastic offensive player who provides teams with a veteran presence.

Harden has a $35.6 million player option for the next season, but there is a good chance he will look for a bigger and longer contract. After all, this could be the last big contract he gets in the NBA.

#1 - Houston Rockets

James Harden had the best years of his career with the Houston Rockets. This is where he became a superstar and where he achieved some of the most impressive results.

The Rockets have a young team and could use a veteran. While they have several playmakers, Harden's presence would make their offense much better and could potentially turn them into playoff contenders.

#2 - Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls need to re-tool their roster, which is something James Harden could help with. They are reportedly interested in rebuilding around Zach LaVine, so the 10-time All-Star would be used as a point guard on the team.

Alex Caruso is a great player, but nowhere as good as Harden. Also, it's unclear when Lonzo Ball will return, which is why the Bulls need a proven playmaker who will turn them into a better team.

#3 - LA Clippers

The LA Clippers' championship window is slowly closing. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are fantastic players, but their health issues have caused a lot of problems for the team.

Adding Harden to the Clippers would form a new super team in the West. While he'd likely have to take another pay cut, this would be a win-win situation since the veteran guard has never won a championship.

#4 - New Orleans Pelicans

Adding James Harden to the roster would drastically improve the New Orleans Pelicans. They need a veteran, especially one who would improve their backcourt. Harden playing with CJ McCollum would make the Pelicans even more dangerous.

With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in the frontcourt, New Orleans could achieve great results next season. However, their season will once again depend on Williamson's health.

#5 - Philadelphia 76ers

While it's true that the Philadelphia 76ers haven't had a lot of success lately, they cannot let James Harden walk away. He's a big part of the team and could achieve great results next season.

Harden's chemistry with Joel Embiid is excellent, and the two could go far in the playoffs, especially with a new coach. Losing the three-time scoring champion in free agency would be devastating, which is why Daryl Morey needs to do all it takes to retain the star player.

