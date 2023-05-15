"I haven’t even thought about it": James Harden on his future after devastating NBA Playoffs loss against Celtics

James Harden and his Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics. They fought hard, but the Celtics outplayed them in Game 7, knocking them out of the tournament.

This was another failure for the 76ers, who haven't been able to reach the Eastern Conference Finals in more than two decades. To make things worse, Harden will likely become a free agent this summer and could leave the team.

Last summer, the former MVP took a pay cut to join the 76ers and help them have a deep playoff run. He signed a two-year deal worth $68.6 million, but he has a player option on the second year of the deal, and he will likely exercise it.

James Harden hasn't thought about his future yet

James Harden was great in Philadelphia. He fought hard to win games, and his chemistry with Joel Embiid was fantastic. Despite this, the 76ers haven't been able to advance past the second round.

With the salary cap constantly increasing, Harden could get a much better deal this summer. His player option is worth $35.6 million, but there is a good chance that he will decline it and sign with another team. Following the loss, he said that he has yet to think about his future:

"I haven’t even thought about it."

Harden and Embiid couldn't get the Sixers to the conference finals (Image via Getty Images)

The veteran guard was also asked about Doc Rivers and if he should return as a coach next year. Harden simply said that their relationship was okay and had no further comments.

James Harden is not the same player he was during his tenure with the Houston Rockets. He's 33 and is in the final years of his impressive NBA career. However, he can still play well and be a significant contributor.

James Harden can still play well and be a contributor (Image via Getty Images)

In 11 postseason games, the 10-time All-Star averaged 20.3 points and 8.3 assists per game. He single-handedly carried Philadelphia to a Game 1 victory over the Boston Celtics with 45 points. However, he was awful in the last two games.

With the Sixers having a 3-2 lead, Harden completely collapsed. In the last two games of the series, the veteran guard averaged 11.0 points and 8.0 assists. He converted 25.9% of his field goal attempts and shot 9.1% from long range.

Despite his flaws, James Harden is still a great player, and many teams could use him. If he opts out of his contract, there will likely be a bidding war for his services, and he could sign with another team.

