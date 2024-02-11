“Does not move the needle for any contender team”: Marcus Morris declares he’s ready to help an NBA team, fans eye landing spots

Marcus Morris is not with the San Antonio Spurs ahead of their upcoming game on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets, per CBS Sports. The news comes on the heels of Morris spending 37 games with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, where he averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Since then, Morris wound up being traded to the Indiana Pacers, before then being included in another trade.

After landing in San Antonio as part of a trade between the Spurs and the Indiana Pacers, reports have indicated that he will likely be bought out. Given that, the NBA vet will have the chance to sign where he pleases.

After taking to Instagram-backed app Threads, Marcus Morris indicated that he's ready to go help a team pursue an NBA title. This both resulted in fans cracking jokes, while others debated where his services would be put to best use.

NBA Central on Twitter relayed Morris' post from Threads with a screenshot, resulting in members of the NBA community weighing in down below in the replies. From the sounds of things, the NBA community is pretty split in regard to whether or not Morris will be able to contribute to a contending team.

"Time for him to retire" - one fan wrote

Looking at Marcus Morris' performance in recent seasons, and where he may end up

Marcus Morris' recent stretch with the Philadelphia 76ers saw some of his stats drop in comparison to previous season. For example, the 6.7ppg Morris averaged this season was the lowest he's averaged since the 2012-13 season when he played with the Phoenix Suns.

Last season, in comparison, he averaged 11.2ppg with the LA Clippers. With that being said, Morris has managed to improve on his efficiency, something that could make him an asset for a team in need of a perimeter shooter.

This season, Marcus Morris has averaged 40.0% from the perimeter, the third-highest average of his professional career. The number is significantly better than the 36.5% he averaged from downtown last season, or the 36.7% he averaged from downtown the year before.

While at 34 years old he may not be able to produce at the same rate as he used to, it sounds like he's generated some interest around the league. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly interested in filling in their last remaining roster spot with the veteran two-way forward.

In addition, as fans pointed out, the LA Lakers could wind up showing interest in Morris given their need for perimeter shooters. So far, the Lakers have notably had a quiet trade deadline, with their only notable move being the acquisition of Spencer Dinwiddie.

