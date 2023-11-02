Does NBA in-season tournament affect playoffs? A closer look at implications of tourney

This week, the NBA in-season tournament kicks off. All 30 teams will start playing their group play games in hopes of being crowned the first ever champion. While it might seem like it's own thing, these games do have an impact on the playoff picture.

The NBA in-season tournament does affect the playoffs, but not in a direct way. Because these matchups are still considered regular season games, they do impact a team's record. Meaning if a team does poorly in the tournament, it could mean they are dropping in the standings as well.

All of the in-season tournament games count towards a team's record except one. The only matchup that is it's own entity is the championship game. The final two teams have a shot at a $500,000 bonus, but it also means they'll technically be playing 83 games in the regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NBA in-season tournament is set to officially begin on November 3rd and will take place for a little over a month.

What are the rewards for winning the NBA in-season tournament?

The NBA in-season tournament was put in place to add more thrill to the regular season. In order to motivate teams, a series of prizes and awards were put in place for the winning teams.

The main winnings for the in-season tournament are bonuses for each player on the team. For first place, it is $500,000 and $200,000 for the runner-ups. Teams that lose in the semifinals get $100,000 per player, and then those eliminated in the quarterfinals get $50,000.

Along with the earnings, there are also awards set up for the in-season tournament. An MVP will be named for the top overall performer, along with an All-Tournament team.

Starting November 3rd, in-season tournament games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays. A handful of these matchups will be aired on national television, with the rest being viewed like normal regular season games.

All 30 teams will play their group play games from November 3rd to the 28th. From there the knockout rounds will begin. The in-season tournament is set to come to a close on December 9th with the championship game being played in Las Vegas.

Looking at the schedule for the opening night of the in-season tournament, some of the league's top teams will be in action. Some of the notable matchups include the Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder and the New York Knicks facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks.