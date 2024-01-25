"Doesn't have enough pull": Ryan Arcidiacono hysterically mocks Josh Hart for sitting in 2nd row at MSG for Villanova game

New York Knicks reserve guard Ryan Arcidiacono poked fun of teammate and fellow Villanova alum Josh Hart during the Wildcats’ game against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old guard teased Hart for not having a big enough clout at MSG, home of the Knicks, as the latter was seated behind him in the second row, instead of having a front-row seat.

Ryan Arcidiacono took to X, formerly Twitter, to highlight it:

“Confirming that @joshhart is sitting behind me in the second row at the Nova game. Guess he just doesn’t have enough pull here at MSG..”

Arcidiacono and Josh Hart are two of four former Villanova players currently playing for the Knicks, the two others being Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo.

They are part of a New York crew currently competitive in the ongoing NBA season, holding a 27-17 record, sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference and having won their last four games.

Arcidiacono has seen limited time in the 16 games he has played for the Knicks so far, while Josh Hart has been a staple in the rotation, logging in 28.1 minutes per contest and posting numbers of 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Villanova stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart happy to reunite with college teammate Ryan Arcidiacono

Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Ryan Arcidiacono are happy to be reunited with the New York Knicks, extending the bond they developed while playing for the Wildcats.

Arcidiacono signed for a second tour of duty with the Knicks in the offseason, allowing him to join his former collegiate teammates, who he won an NCAA title with in 2016.

As a testament to the great relationship he has developed with Brunson and Hart, the 29-year-old guard does not mind good-naturedly being made fun of by the two.

One instance occurred back in December after their game in Toronto. As they were boarding the plane, Brunson and Hart made fun of the travel bag that their teammate was carrying, describing it as darn too big:

A laughing Brunson said:

"Tell the world why you've got that big-a** backpack on. You've got a big-a** backpack! Yo, that's the world's largest backpack, bro."

And once Ryan Arcidiacono got on the plane, it was Hart’s turn to have fun, saying:

“You have a whole parka in that backpack. [Then sang the theme song for the Dora the Explorer] "Baackpaack baackpacck. Baackpacack bacackpaack"

The whole thing was captured on a video clip shared on the Knicks’ X account:

During their NCAA championship run in 2016, the three helped Villanova defeat North Carolina, 77-74. Arcidiacono made the play that led to the buzzer-beating and game-winning triple by teammate Kris Jenkins.

The three started the game, with Ryan Arcidiacono finishing with 20 points. Hart had 12 points and eight rebounds while rookie point guard Brunson had four points.

