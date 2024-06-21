"Doesn't make a damn bit of a difference" - JJ Redick's Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gives unfiltered take on Lakers head coach hiring

JJ Redick being hired as the new coach of the LA Lakers has attracted its fair share of criticism. However, his former college coach Mike Krzyzewski believes he is up for the challenge and would do well.

The 15-year NBA veteran-turned-analyst Redick was reported on Thursday to have agreed to a deal to be the head coach of the Lakers for the next four years. It came after a week-long discussion with the team's top brass, including general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss.

His hiring has been received with some doubts from people who question his ability to coach in the NBA. Critics have implied his hiring may have been a result of his closeness with Lakers superstar LeBron James, who he co-hosts a podcast with.

In an interview with FOX broadcaster and reporter John Fanta, Krzyzewski came to the defense of his former player at Duke University, highlighting how JJ Redick is deserving of the Lakers coaching post and that he should be given the opportunity to prove himself. 'Coach K' said:

"What they say doesn't make a damn bit of a difference. To think any organization would hire anybody because of glamour is ridiculous. So every organization wants to win. If JJ gets a head-coaching job it wiill be because that organization believes JJ is the best person, best coach to lead their organization.

"If you ask a competitor, or a coach, player, whatever, if we're worried about what people said, we'd go nuts. We should only worry about what we're thinking, and what the team is thinking about, then let's go..."

Check out what Krzyzewski had to say below:

Before zeroing in on JJ Redick, the Lakers reportedly first offered the job to Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, who turned down a six-year, $70-million contract. They were also reportedly interested in LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.

Carmelo Anthony believes JJ Redick is a good choice for the Lakers

It remains to be seen how things pan out for JJ Redick as LA Lakers coach. However, according to 11-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, the ESPN NBA analyst is a good choice for the Purple and Gold.

'Melo' shared his thoughts on the Lakers head-coaching post on an episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. He pointed out that the move should help the team not only for the immediate future but, more importantly, moving forward.

The former Laker player said:

"If I'm the Lakers then I'm going, okay, I don't know how much longer LeBron is going to be here ... We got AD [Anthony Davis] to kind of build around. So if this is the overall, the big picture, why not get somebody like a JJ Redick who's young that can rebuild...

He added:

"I think JJ is a very smart man. I think he's a very -- when it comes to sports, he knows hi s***."

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 52:42:

JJ Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA, with stops in Orlando, Milwaukee, LA Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas. After his playing career, he developed his reputation as an analyst, appearing on ESPN since 2021.