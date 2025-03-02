"That sounds terrifying" - NBA fans abuzz as Magic guard suffers knee issue resembling Lonzo Ball’s career setback

The Orlando Magic, on the back of two consecutive losses, won't be excited with the news regarding point guard Jalen Suggs. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Suggs is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to remove a cartilage fragment.

The report has stirred up a frenzy on social media as fans are worried about the former Gonzaga star.

"That sounds terrifying"

Other fans wished him a speedy recovery despite the setback:

"Wishing Jalen Suggs a speedy recovery from his knee surgery. Orlando Magic fans are behind you," a fan tweeted.

"It's a shame. Get well soon," a fan added.

"Sucks to see this for Suggs & Orlando. They were doing so well this season! God speed Jalen," another fan added.

The condition was explained by a medical doctor on X:

"If this is in a high-stress area, then the remaining articular cartilage on the bone will likely wear down faster without the ‘protection’ of the cartilage. ... ‘Cartilage’ injuries are likely what Lonzo Ball and now Joel Embiid are dealing with, along with countless others who never returned to the same level of play post injury (Derrick Rose?)."

Suggs' injury bears a resemblance to the career setback experienced by the Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball during his time at the LA Lakers. Ball first underwent arthroscopic surgery on Jul. 17, 2018, to repair a torn meniscus.

The injury is a significant blow to the Magic, who have seen their season suffer as a result of injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They both suffered rare oblique injuries, while center Moritz Wagner is also out for the year with a torn ACL.

Suggs is averaging a career-high 16.2 points per game this season, and his absence will be deeply felt. Orlando and its fans will hope that other players step up to fill the void and help keep their chances of making the postseason alive.

What's next for the Orlando Magic with Jalen Suggs out indefinitely?

The Orlando Magic (29-32) have seen their promising season stutter in recent games. Since the return from the All-Star break, they have won twice in five matchups.

Their last game at home against the Golden State Warriors ended in a 121-115 loss on Friday (Feb. 28). Paolo Banchero recorded 41 points, six rebounds and five assists in that game.

Paolo Banchero (5) shoots a 3-point shot against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Next for the Orlando Magic is a home game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Mar. 2. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. EST.

