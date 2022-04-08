“Doesn’t he wanna catch Michael? I don’t know what’s most important to him now” - Jackie MacMullan on LeBron James having to leave Los Angeles Lakers to pursue Michael Jordan’s 6 rings

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are officially two games away from ending one of the biggest implosions in NBA history.

After the four-time MVP assembled his star-studded crew, the expectation was that they would be historically great. Somehow, they’ve managed to become just the exact opposite.

The Lakers, including their hordes of fans, are likely already looking forward to next season in the hope of erasing this nightmarish campaign. Surely better days are ahead as the Tinseltown squad possibly can’t get any worse than what they’ve become this season.

Award-winning sports journalist Jackie McMullan, who was a guest on the Ryen Russillo Podcast, put some perspective on the LA Lakers’ title aspirations next season:

“Doesn’t he [James] wanna catch Michael [Jordan]? I don’t know what’s most important to him now... Trying to catch Michael or making sure he controls his own destiny so he can play with his son?... You can’t tell me that he doesn’t wanna catch Michael.”

McMullan added:

“And if he stays with the Lakers how on earth is he gonna do that? How? What flexibility do they have for their roster next year? They’re locked into those guys. What are they gonna do?”

LeBron James’ contract runs until the 2022-23 season. Although he hasn’t signed an extension, the Lakers’ franchise player has already vowed to remain with the team. His family loves Los Angeles and his off-court interests are in prime location in Hollywood.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Should he sign it? LeBron James is eligible for a 2-year, $97M extension that would keep him with the Lakers until 2025, h/t @YossiGozlan Should he sign it? LeBron James is eligible for a 2-year, $97M extension that would keep him with the Lakers until 2025, h/t @YossiGozlan.Should he sign it? https://t.co/Ibv1t3MJbT

However, LeBron James may have to go elsewhere to maximize his championship window. The chase to reach Michael Jordan's record of six rings is unlikely to come to fruition in LA based on the Lakers' current status. As it stands, the Lakers could largely see very familiar faces when they hope to redeem themselves next year.

One or both of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will have to be traded to form a better supporting cast. AD can still be a franchise player in the long run, but he has played just 36 and 40 games in the last two years. His health, durability and conditioning are concerns that will continue to hound him.

Dave McMenamin @mcten New story: With the Lakers eliminated from play-in contention, Anthony Davis spoke to ESPN about hearing his name attached to trade speculation and his injury reputation. "When I'm healthy, I'm a motherf---er," he said. "But I got to stay healthy" es.pn/3r8qIty New story: With the Lakers eliminated from play-in contention, Anthony Davis spoke to ESPN about hearing his name attached to trade speculation and his injury reputation. "When I'm healthy, I'm a motherf---er," he said. "But I got to stay healthy" es.pn/3r8qIty

However, they are extremely unlikely to be able to trade Westbrook, with Mr. Triple-Double set to earn $47 million next season. For the Lakers to find a willing dance partner, they will need to attach a first-round pick to get the deal done. It’s very unlikely they’ll do that after having traded most of their draft capital to acquire Davis and Westbrook himself.

Father Time is slowly catching up to LeBron James as well. He’s already missed more games in the past five seasons than the previous 14 combined. James will need healthier, younger and more productive teammates to grab another championship.

LeBron James will play for another coach next season for the LA Lakers

With Frank Vogel's imminent firing, LeBron James and the Lakers will be playing for another coach next year. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

The writing was on the wall when the LA Lakers were eliminated from the play-in tournament. Frank Vogel will be replaced by a new coach for the 2022-23 season. It was clear as day that the champion coach will be the first casualty in the Lakers’ catastrophic mess.

The Lakers may be overlooking the fact that the new coach can only do so much. Vogel, a defensive coach, was given the impossible job of coaching an old, disinterested roster who can’t shoot. It could end up being a "new coach, same old problem" situation for the purple and gold next season.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/3LQbnWF Frank Vogel: out. Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis: sticking around. Frank Vogel: out. Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis: sticking around. 😯 thesco.re/3LQbnWF https://t.co/plHziN9ERe

LeBron James is at a crossroads in his career. He’s publicly stated it’s his biggest career achievement to play with his son Bronny, but he’s also, undeniably, going after Michael Jordan’s championship trophies. Nobody knows what he will do or what could happen over the Lakers’ long summer.

What’s certain, however, is that LeBron James will continue to dominate the headlines as he and the Lakers search for answers.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra