"Doesn't want to be like Michael Jordan on Wizards": Executive claims LeBron James desires Kobe Bryant-like farewell tour

LeBron James heads into his record 23rd campaign when the 2025-26 NBA season starts. The 40-year-old veteran, who reportedly did not ask for an extension from the LA Lakers, could retire in the summer of 2026. With doubt looming, many have speculated about how the upcoming season could turn out for the four-time MVP.NBA insider Yaron Weitzman wrote Thursday on Bleacher Report about what an unnamed league executie predicted James would want:&quot;LeBron cares about narratives. He doesn't want to be like Michael Jordan on the Wizards.&quot;Weitzman noted that his interviews with multiple executives, which he summarized in his book “A Hollywood Ending,” reached the same conclusion. According to him, anonymous officials told him James wants “an elaborate farewell tour” that Kobe Bryant enjoyed during the 2015-16 season.If the new season does indeed follow the same script Bryant participated in, it would run in contrast to Michael Jordan’s final season in Washington. The six-time NBA champ refused a nostalgic and dramatic 2002-03 campaign with the Wizards. All he asked was a chance to carry a struggling team to the playoffs.Despite what Jordan wanted, opposing teams gave him due honor, sometimes in subdued ways to accommodate his request.According to Yaron Weitzman’s report, LeBron James might not get that farewell tour with the LA Lakers. Weitzman quoted another unnamed source:“If he wants to do a farewell tour like Kobe did, [Cavaliers] are the only team that makes sense.”NBA insider considers LeBron James’ contract “too large” to return to ClevelandLeBron James has teased a possible return to Cleveland over the past few years. He could do exactly that once he becomes an unrestricted free agent next season. If the Akron, Ohio, native requests to return to his roots, the Cavaliers might not be willing to readily embrace that.Yaron Weitzman said in his report:“The issue is that his contract is too large to be traded to Cleveland without the Cavs giving up key players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.”LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million player option in late June. To execute a trade, the Cavaliers and the Lakers need to match salaries, requiring Cleveland to give up players like Darius Garland and/or Jarrett Allen.A buyout is an option, but league executives, according to Weitzman, are divided on whether James or the Lakers would want that.LeBron James opens the season with the Lakers, but it remains to be seen if he stays in LA for a Hollywood ending he reportedly wants.