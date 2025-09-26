  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Doesn't want to be like Michael Jordan on Wizards": Executive claims LeBron James desires Kobe Bryant-like farewell tour

"Doesn't want to be like Michael Jordan on Wizards": Executive claims LeBron James desires Kobe Bryant-like farewell tour

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 26, 2025 05:24 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
"Doesn't want to be like Michael Jordan on Wizards": Executive claims LeBron James desires Kobe Bryant-like farewell tour. [photo: Imagn]

LeBron James heads into his record 23rd campaign when the 2025-26 NBA season starts. The 40-year-old veteran, who reportedly did not ask for an extension from the LA Lakers, could retire in the summer of 2026. With doubt looming, many have speculated about how the upcoming season could turn out for the four-time MVP.

Ad

NBA insider Yaron Weitzman wrote Thursday on Bleacher Report about what an unnamed league executie predicted James would want:

"LeBron cares about narratives. He doesn't want to be like Michael Jordan on the Wizards."

Weitzman noted that his interviews with multiple executives, which he summarized in his book “A Hollywood Ending,” reached the same conclusion. According to him, anonymous officials told him James wants “an elaborate farewell tour” that Kobe Bryant enjoyed during the 2015-16 season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

If the new season does indeed follow the same script Bryant participated in, it would run in contrast to Michael Jordan’s final season in Washington. The six-time NBA champ refused a nostalgic and dramatic 2002-03 campaign with the Wizards. All he asked was a chance to carry a struggling team to the playoffs.

Despite what Jordan wanted, opposing teams gave him due honor, sometimes in subdued ways to accommodate his request.

Ad

According to Yaron Weitzman’s report, LeBron James might not get that farewell tour with the LA Lakers. Weitzman quoted another unnamed source:

“If he wants to do a farewell tour like Kobe did, [Cavaliers] are the only team that makes sense.”

NBA insider considers LeBron James’ contract “too large” to return to Cleveland

LeBron James has teased a possible return to Cleveland over the past few years. He could do exactly that once he becomes an unrestricted free agent next season. If the Akron, Ohio, native requests to return to his roots, the Cavaliers might not be willing to readily embrace that.

Ad

Yaron Weitzman said in his report:

“The issue is that his contract is too large to be traded to Cleveland without the Cavs giving up key players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.”

LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million player option in late June. To execute a trade, the Cavaliers and the Lakers need to match salaries, requiring Cleveland to give up players like Darius Garland and/or Jarrett Allen.

Ad

A buyout is an option, but league executives, according to Weitzman, are divided on whether James or the Lakers would want that.

LeBron James opens the season with the Lakers, but it remains to be seen if he stays in LA for a Hollywood ending he reportedly wants.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications