"Dogs all over the field": LeBron James exudes excitement as Browns' defense emerges as one of the NFL's elite

Despite now being an LA Laker, LeBron James hasn't forgotten his Cleveland roots. Recently on social media, James expressed hype towards his hometown NFL team — the Cleveland Browns. Apparently, the Browns are now the best defensive football team in the league after shutting down the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 24.

LeBron James was ecstatic and gave the Cleveland Browns their flowers on his Instagram stories.

"Dogs all over the field! We get our O flowing look TF out," James wrote.

James' Instagram Story

LeBron James used to play Football

James High School Football

LeBron James, widely acknowledged as one of the all-time greats in the NBA, has a lesser-known history in football. Before he emerged as a basketball prodigy, James displayed remarkable talent as a football player during his early years, showcasing skills on the football field that were as spectacular as those he later demonstrated on the hardwood.

James' football talent was undeniable. He possessed the size, speed, and athleticism that made him a force to be reckoned with on the football field. He continued to play football alongside his burgeoning basketball career at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. As a wide receiver, he displayed incredible catching ability and route-running skills.

James was so good at football that some believed he had a future in the NFL. He earned All-Ohio honors as a wide receiver during his sophomore year, and scouts from top colleges and universities took notice of his football prowess.

However, as his basketball career continued to ascend, he faced a crucial decision. With college basketball scholarships on the table, he ultimately chose the hardwood over the gridiron. James' decision paid off as he became a basketball sensation, earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2004 while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and eventually winning multiple NBA championships.

While LeBron James may never have pursued a professional football career, his early days on the football field undoubtedly contributed to his incredible athleticism and versatility as a basketball player. The football background remains an intriguing chapter in the story of one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports.