"Doing his BEST Isiah Stewart impression": NBA fans react to Mike Brown's livid altercation with referee before getting tossed

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown was ejected against Milwaukee Bucks after an altercation with the referee. It was quite a sight as Brown looked ready to get physical with the assigned referee and it set social media on fire.

In the video, Brown came to the referee in the halfcourt line blocking his running path towards the other end of the court. It caused Brown to bump into Pat Connaughton before he engaged with the referee. He was then held back by his players Malik Mok and Trey Lyles.

Mike Brown continued to verbally attack the referee, with Domantas Sabonis and Chris Duarte keeping the distance between them to avoid any physical contact.

Fans took to social media to comment on Mike Brown's actions. One of them was reminded of how Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons almost got entangled with LA Lakers' LeBron James two seasons ago.

"Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown doing his BEST Isiah Stewart impression" - the fan captioned the post.

This social media account even posted a comparison photo of Stewart and Brown in the comment section.

Some fans even went back to say that Brown wanted to choke the referee like Draymond Green did to Rudy Gobert.

Some didn't like how referees called the game and echoed Brown's ill feelings during the incident.

Eventually, Brown's ejection fired up the team and even pushed the game into overtime. Some see this altercation as a way to fire up the Kings to chase the lead.

Of course, there will be naysayers that say they prefer to watch the NFL wild card games instead of this matchup.

Mike Brown's ejection explored during Kings-Bucks overtime matchup

It was not a good night for Mike Brown as the Sacramento Kings lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime via a Damian Lillard buzzer-beater. After the game, the Kings head coach explains why he reacted to the referee after a non-call on De'Aaron Fox.

For Brown, he pointed to a time when Fox was guarding Lillard in the first half but was called for incidental contact during a play.

"Fox puts his hand on Dame's hip. Incidental contact. He didn't push him or anything, barely puts his hand on there and they gave him three free throws," said Brown.

Showing the statistics of the game, Brown also pointed out the free throw discrepancy between his team and the Bucks. He further moved on and went to the play that got him upset.

"Fox comes off a pick-and-roll and this kid, Champagne- hooks his arm," cites Brown. "He almost falls. No incidental contact, he hooks his arm and almost falls and there is no foul."

The Sacramento Kings lost their second consecutive game and will have another road matchup against the Phoenix Suns on January 16. They return to the Golden 1 Center on January 18 to host the Indiana Pacers.