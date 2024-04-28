"Doing all Draymond things in one series!" - NBA fans chastise Joel Embiid for dirty play on Josh Hart during 76ers vs Knicks

Joel Embiid had a dominant performance against the New York Knicks in Game 3. After going 0-2 in the series, Embiid came back with an emphatic answer with a 50-point game. One of the scariest moments came in the game when he was called for a flagrant one after a scary foul on Mitchell Robinson.

Game 3 was one of the games that fans around the league blamed Embiid for playing dirty against the Knicks. Hoop Central posted a video of a play that showed Embiid stepping on Knicks player Josh Hart’s left foot after blocking his shot on the play.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans slammed the Sixers star for this play. Reacting to the video, some of the fans said that Embiid had been playing dirty against the Knicks, while others noticed that Embiid stepped on Hart’s foot twice.

Mark James wrote:

“Stepped on him TWICE w the same foot lol.”

Book’em “fan” said Embiid has been trying to injure the Knicks player. He wrote:

“All he’s done this series is injure people. Dirty.”

Several fans accused Embiid of playing dirty on purpose. Moreover, calling out his dirty plays, some of the fans were wondering if Embiid would be penalized for his dirty plays.

“How many dirty plays is it going to take for something to happen,” Charlie Quinn wrote.

“Embiid is the dirtiest player in the nba,” FajahUno wrote.

Some fans also compared his plays with those of Draymond Green and said that Embiid would soon act dirtier.

"doing all the draymond things in one series! just wait till he kicks robinson in the balls in game 5," Beast Takes wrote.

Expand Tweet

However, some fans defended Embiid, saying that he did not step on Hart on purpose.

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers had their backs against the wall after losing the first two games of the opening round against the Knicks.

After losing the second game despite having a five-point lead with just 30 seconds remaining in the game, the reigning MVP looked visibly frustrated. However, it seemed like he came with a vengeance in the next game.

Mitchell Robinson posts Bible quote after Joel Embiid’s flagrant foul controversy

Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out for Game 4 between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. Earlier this season, Robinson missed 50 games for the Knicks because he had broken ankle surgery. He had a scary fall against the Sixers in the third quarter.

In the first quarter, Joel Embiid fell on the floor after a defensive play. Robinson, who was in the paint, had an open layup when Embiid pulled him down while the Knicks’ center was still in the air. Although Robinson didn’t exit the game on that play, he later exited the game after playing 12 minutes.

Robinson later posted a cryptic message on his Instagram handle. He posted a quote from the Bible that talks about God taking revenge.

“Romans 12:19”

“Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God's wrath, for It is written: 'It is mine to avenge; I will repay,' says the Lord.’’

“Amen”

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid and the Sixers were defeated by the New York Knicks after Jalen Brunson put up a historic performance. Brunson scored his playoff-high 47 points in a 97-92 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback