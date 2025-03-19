Domantas Sabonis Injury Update: Latest on Kings star's hamstring sprain

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis is expected to miss at least 10 more days after suffering a moderate ankle sprain, the Kings announced on Tuesday. Sabonis returned against the Memphis Grizzlies on Mar. 17 after missing six games due to a hamstring sprain. Following just 12 minutes on the court, he exited the game again after picking up an injury during the third quarter.

The Kings have stated that Sabonis will be re-evaluated in 10 days. Depending on how his ankle heals, he could be out longer. If he fails to recover, Sabonis could leave some serious accolades on the table. He has been one of the best big men in the league this season, recording 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Many believe that his performance merits a selection to an All-NBA team. However, for that to happen, Sabonis needs to appear in at least 65 games for his team. So far, the 28-year-old has made 58 appearances. He will at least miss the next six games as he recovers from his latest injury.

If he returns in 10 days, Sabonis will have to suit up for all of his team’s remaining games to be eligible for the NBA’s end-of-season awards. The 28-year-old is a three-time All-Star and has been selected to the All-NBA Third Team twice.

We also need to consider that the Kings desperately need Domantas to close out their season. The team is ninth in the Western Conference, fighting to hold on to their play-in tournament spot. They are being trailed by the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns, who are two and three games behind them, respectively.

Domantas Sabonis and wife Shashana have set up an on-court initiative to raise money for California Wildfire victims

Domantas Sabonis took to X on Mar. 17 to announce a new on-court initiative by him and his wife. Their initiative aims to raise awareness and money for all the families affected by the California Wildfires. Sabonis posted a statement on X to make the announcement:

“The Sabonis Family will donate $2,500 for every rebound that Domantas grabs at every Sacramento Kings home game beginning on March 17. The challenge will continue until he grabs 40 rebounds for a total donation of $100K.”

Unfortunately, Domantas Sabonis picked up another injury before he could raise money for his new on-court initiative. Hopefully, he can recover and rack up some boards during Sacramento’s home games before the season ends.

