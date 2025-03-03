Domantas Sabonis Injury Update: Massive update drops for Kings' double-double machine after hamstring injury

Domantas Sabonis suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday during the Sacramento Kings' game against the Houston Rockets. Sabonis has been a double-double machine for the Kings, but his injury could be a massive blow to their chances of making the playoffs.

According to HoopsHype's Michael A. Scotto, Sabonis suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and is scheduled to get evaluated in one week. Hamstring injuries are no joke and rushing his return won't do him or the team any favors. With proper recovery and therapy, he'll be able to return in a week.

In Sabonis' absence, the Kings are expected to rely on Jonas Valanciunas. The veteran big man was also a former double-double machine though he's not a passing threat like Sabonis. Valanciunas arrived in Sacramento via trade with the Washington Wizards last month.

How did Domantas Sabonis suffer the injury?

Domantas Sabonis suffered the injury early in the first quarter of the Sacramento Kings' 113-103 win over the Houston Rockets. The injury happened less than two minutes into the game and the score was a measly 1-0.

In the video below, Sabonis was running the floor when he suddenly grabbed his left hamstring. He tried to shake it off, but continued limping back and forth under the rim. He was holding into his hamstring, with the Kings coaching staff noticing it and promptly calling the timeout.

Domantas Sabonis exited the game and was evaluated in the locker room. The team later announced that he suffered a hamstring injury and won't return to the game. The Sacramento Kings still managed to get the win, Jonas Valancuinas dropping a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and six assists, while Zach LaVine contributed 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Following De'Aaron Fox's trade, Sabonis officially became the face of the franchise. His production will be missed in the games against the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers.

Can the Sacramento Kings survive without Domantas Sabonis for at least a week?

The Sacramento Kings have been playing better under Doug Christie and are currently in the Top 9 of the Western Conference standings. They are in the Play-In Tournament spots, but would certainly prefer being in the Top 6 for an automatic place in the postseason.

The Kings are 31-28 and will be without Domantas Sabonis for at least a week. That means he'll miss at least four games. The Spurs matchup is certainly winnable, but San Antonio has slowly been giving their young guns playing time.

Dallas is short-handed in the frontcourt, so they have a chance, while the Nuggets should give them the most challenge. The Clippers are struggling recently, but Ivica Zubac is a tough cover.

