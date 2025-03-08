"Domantas Sabonis as a Lakers" - NBA fans react to Kings' forward questioning franchise's future with $140.3 million left on contract

Domantas Sabonis has several questions for his team, the Sacramento Kings. Earlier this season, his former teammate, De'Aaron Fox wanted out of Sacramento and was sent to the San Antonio Spurs. With his duo no longer around, Sabonis is reportedly seeking some answers from the Kings' management to clarify where the team is headed now that Fox is gone.

Sabonis is currently signed to a four-year deal worth $186.01 million. After this season, there'll be $140.3 million remaining on the contract. This makes the Kings' star forward a valuable trade asset if ever he ends up requesting a trade.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Domantas Sabonis' plans. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"Domantas Sabonis as a Lakers 🔥🔥"

"See u in LA brotha"

Here are other reactions on X:

"Sabonis isn’t just playing, he’s planning. Fox’s exit shook things up, and now Sabonis wants answers. Uncertainty kills trust, if the Kings don’t provide clarity, they might lose another star. Sacramento’s next moves will decide their future, not just his," one explained.

"He also said he doesn’t want to spend his best years on a mediocre team 👀," one tweeted.

"Can’t say that I blame him. Given he knows he’s not producing on big stage games," one said.

"Ngl Sabonis looks good in purple and gold hehe 😏," another tweeted.

Jonas Valanciunas steps up in the absence of Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis will be out for at least a week after suffering a hamstring injury against the Houston Rockets. The Kings took on the Rockets last Saturday, where Sabonis strained his hamstring after only a minute of play.

Since then, Jonas Valanciunas had to step up as the next guy in charge. Valanciunas opened up about what it meant to fill in the shoes of their leader. He also explained that this is the time for everyone on the Kings team to step up.

"I'm just playing my game," Valanciunas said at timestamp 0:07. "Trying to be productive. Trying to leave everything on the court. You know it's big shoes to fill. (Domantas Sabonis) is our leader, but we all got to step up and do more."

It's important to note that there's a possibility that Sabonis' injury could extend beyond a week. It's too bad the Kings' star forward won't be able to play against his former teammate on Friday. Sacramento will take on the San Antonio Spurs for the first time since De'Aaron Fox arrived in Texas.

