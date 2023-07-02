Domantas Sabonis signing a $217 million contract has stunned NBA Fans -"There is no way he worth that much"

The Sacramento Kings and Domantas Sabonis have agreed on a next extension that could see him earn $217 million over the next five seasons. In a rare occurrence, the Kings have renegotiated his current contract, increasing his salary by $8.6 million for next season by using cap space.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report this news. The hike in Sabonis' salary for next season will be inclusive of the $217 million he will earn from the new deal. The new money coming in is worth $195 million over four years.

According to Wojnarowski, Sabonis has taken a pay cut to give Sacramento the flexibility to build their roster around him and De'Aaron Fox. Here's what the NBA insider wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sabonis, 27, isn't taking the full money available to him. He discussed with the Kings' leadership his desire to prioritize the franchise's roster-building flexibility over fully maximizing his earnings, team officials told ESPN."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Sacramento Kings All-NBA C Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension for a total of $217M over five years — including $195M in new money, his agents Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne tell ESPN. Sacramento Kings All-NBA C Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension for a total of $217M over five years — including $195M in new money, his agents Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne tell ESPN. https://t.co/JL9Yic3Zi8

Sabonis was an All-Star, made the All-NBA third-team and led the league in rebounding this past year. Alongside De'Aaron Fox, he guided the Sacramento Kings back into the playoffs ending their 16-year-drought, averaging 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Domantas Sabonis taking a haircut on his new salary will create significant space for the Kings over the next few years, especially with the new CBA featuring the super tax apron coming into effect. Sacramento will be able to add and retain more depth than most contenders who have offered the full possible money to their superstars.

However, NBA fans online don't think Sabonis was worth even the discounted deal. Here's one of the reactions to his new contract:

"there is no way he worth that much i don’t believe my eyes rn"

Jay Aye @whothisis_jay18 @wojespn there is no way he worth that much i don’t believe my eyes rn @wojespn there is no way he worth that much i don’t believe my eyes rn

More reactions followed:

The ZIOEBOG Podcast @zioebog @Woke__1234 @wojespn Good for Sabonis though.. his Dad made only 47 Million across his entire career.. this is a family win! @Woke__1234 @wojespn Good for Sabonis though.. his Dad made only 47 Million across his entire career.. this is a family win!

Joe @egid_io @wojespn This is immediately the worst contract in the league @wojespn This is immediately the worst contract in the league

KJ @_KJ2Raw @wojespn Well that’s an overpay. I guess flopping is rewarded. @wojespn Well that’s an overpay. I guess flopping is rewarded.

🃏 @llMcbucketsll @wojespn Overpay not even a top 5 center @wojespn Overpay not even a top 5 center

Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_



Bam, Embiid, AD and Jokic are destroying him @wojespn It’s over, Sabonis got exposed in the playoffs by Draymond and Looney and somehow still got paidBam, Embiid, AD and Jokic are destroying him @wojespn It’s over, Sabonis got exposed in the playoffs by Draymond and Looney and somehow still got paid Bam, Embiid, AD and Jokic are destroying him

welcome @Lol51152249 @wojespn Huge mistake by Sacramento. They made the same mistake the Knicks did with Julius Randle. They’re capping themselves to the second round for years to come @wojespn Huge mistake by Sacramento. They made the same mistake the Knicks did with Julius Randle. They’re capping themselves to the second round for years to come

. @HTmpstr @wojespn 40 million a year to be unplayable in the playoffs 🤣🤣 @wojespn 40 million a year to be unplayable in the playoffs 🤣🤣

ricky @ricky_184 @wojespn 200 mil to get punked by kevon looney in the first round @wojespn 200 mil to get punked by kevon looney in the first round https://t.co/sdJcoRxuKq

MythNix @MythNix



Guess not… @wojespn You would think the Kings management watched their own team in the playoffs.Guess not… @wojespn You would think the Kings management watched their own team in the playoffs. Guess not…

RellB10 @B10Rell @wojespn Lol that postseason play should’ve been taken into mind when giving this contract. @wojespn Lol that postseason play should’ve been taken into mind when giving this contract.

Click here to read Wojnarowski's report.

Sacramento Kings continue making right moves including Domantas Sabonis' extension

Domantas Sabonis was one of the key reasons behind the Sacramento Kings' resurgence. It seemed like an uneven trade when All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton got dealt for Sabonis, but a year-and-a-half down the line, it seemed like a fair move.

Sabonis' presence stormed the Kings' offense atop the advance stats last season. They had a 118.6 rating. The Kings had a 120.7 rating, with Sabonis on the floor. He was highly efficient, shooting 61.7%, including 37.3% from deep (both career-highs) while dishing 7.3 assists per contest and grabbing 3.2 offensive rebounds.

It was a no-brainer for the Kings to extend him. He is crucial to the team sustaining their status as playoff contenders in the stacked Western Conference. The Kings' front office has been spot-on with their decision-making since last season, which started with the hiring of coach Mike Brown.

Domantas Sabonis' extension, re-signing of veterans Harrison Barnes, Alex Len and Trey Lyles and maintaining continuity with the rest of their core.

Poll : 0 votes