During the early 2000s, the Dallas Mavericks were blockbuster TV material with their fast-paced style. This is thanks to Coach Don Nelson, who was ahead of his time, leading the charge.

Even with their success, the Dallas Mavericks always fell short of beating the top teams in the NBA Western Conference like Shaq and Kobe's Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan's San Antonio Spurs and Chris Webber's Sacramento Kings.

In 2003, the Dallas Mavericks finished the season with a 60-22 record by falling short again in the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Spurs in six games.

During Game 3, the series was tied at 1-1. The Dallas Mavericks owned home court advantage but lost to the Spurs, 96-83. Dirk Nowitzki finished the game with only 15 points while shooting a horrible 35% from the field while attempting 20 shots.

Years later, Nelson revealed through Sportskeeda's Mark Medina that Mavs owner Mark Cuban insisted he let Nowitzki play, even if the seven-foot German forward was nursing an injury.

“That is the thing that wound up getting me fired years later. Mark Cuban wanted him to play. I watched Dirk work out, and the guy couldn’t run. He had a dislocated kneecap. I just thought it might have a bearing on his future. I thought we shouldn’t take that risk," said Nelson.

That was the last time Nowitzki saw action in the 2003 NBA Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks only won one game since Nowitzki was shut down and missing another chance of entering the NBA Finals.

"I sat him out for a couple of games and planned on playing him if we got to a seventh game. I thought maybe he would be ready to play by then. But until then, I stubbornly refused to play him," Nelson adds. "I didn’t want to take that risk with a guy’s career. He is so young. If we screw that knee up, he’s going to be playing with a brace for the rest of his career. It didn’t make any sense to me, so I didn’t play him."

Donn Nelson still feels benching Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki was the best move

Since the loss in the 2003 NBA Western Conference Finals, Don Nelson was at odds with Mark Cuban, and their relationship has grown sour.

"I had the wrath from Cuban on that one for the rest of my career. We disagreed. The doctors thought he could play, but I watched him more than anybody. He just couldn’t do anything other than stand and shoot jump shots," said Nelson.

"That wasn’t going to work in the playoffs against San Antonio. They were going to make him move. I never asked Dirk how he felt about that. That would be a good question for Dirk. He wanted to play. But I said, ‘I’m not going to play him.’”

Donn Nelson still had a job with the Dallas Mavericks next season. They would go on to lose in the first round of the playoffs against the Sacramento Kings, 4-1. The 2004-25 season would be the last time that Nelson coached the Mavs as he resigned mid-season after 64 games to be replaced by Avery Johnson.

Dirk Nowitzki would play for the Dallas Mavericks until the 2018-19 season, winning a championship with the team in 2011.

Nelson still stands on the decision that benching Nowizki in 2003 was the best decision that led to the German basketball player's longevity in the NBA.

“There was no question in my mind that it was the right decision. But it ended up causing a rift between Mark and me and eventually caused me to get fired probably for that reason.”

