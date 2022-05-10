"Don't apologize; Stand on it" - Draymond Green reacts to Fox Memphis chief meteorologist Joey Sulipeck calling him a racial slur

Draymond Green laughed it off when an angry Fox News meteorologist from Memphis called him a racial slur. Green has dealt with abusive and racist fans in his career, and he realizes the fans get emotional during the playoffs. As of now, Green has chosen to laugh the matter off, instead of creating a big scene.

The conference semifinals series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is heating up to be one of the most fierce rivalries in the league. Fans have shown genuine animosity toward each other, and the teams display true home court advantage with little to no opponent colors visible in the stands. After the 30-point blowout loss in Game 3, Memphis Fox News meteorologist Joey Sulipeck tweeted in anger. He ranted about Kyle Anderson's ejection while Draymond Green often gets away with shouting at the referees. He said:

"And chew on this: Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open-mouth ALL DAY LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jackassery."

"Knuckle dragger" is a racial slur that means enraged ape. Several writers and media members have called him out for the tweet while many have suggested that Fox News fire him.

Memo to Emotions are high right now among teams and fans over the play in question but this right here? @joeysulipeck - unacceptable.Memo to @FOX13Memphis - talk to your mans and check him. This is over the line and I won’t stand for it. This is bullsh-t. Emotions are high right now among teams and fans over the play in question but this right here? @joeysulipeck - unacceptable. Memo to @FOX13Memphis - talk to your mans and check him. This is over the line and I won’t stand for it. This is bullsh-t. https://t.co/RJsLDenByh

Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report and Kron4 News reported on the tweet and shared an Instagram story tagging Draymond Green. The three-time champion responded by reposting on his Instagram stories and laughing it off. He then urged Sulipeck to stay on his word and don't apologize after facing the consequences. Green said:

"(Five laugh emojis) are you surprised? Don’t apologize. STAND ON IT!...Just make him STAND ON WORD! Nomore lying in the (three wheat emojis)"

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports Draymond Green chimes in on the “knuckle dragging” comment. Draymond Green chimes in on the “knuckle dragging” comment. https://t.co/l7eNQDmM5V

Green laughed it off because he is not the first player in the NBA who has faced racist remarks from fans or the media. Moreover, Fox News has a reputation for promoting white supremacy and discrimination, so one of their reporters committing a racial act wasn't a surprise.

He asked Joey Sulipeck to stand on his word because the meteorologist deleted the tweet after facing backlash. Moreover, his Twitter account is now deleted or suspended.

Steve Kerr comments on the racial slur directed to Draymond Green

Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green didn't act surprised when he heard the slur, and neither did Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Kerr has been an advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement for a while now. He actively shows his support for African-American NBA players who are going through hardships in their community. When coach Kerr was asked about the racist comments from Joey Sulipeck, he responded by saying:

"Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond? In 2022, not in the slightest. This is America. This is how we operate."

San Francisco Chronicle @sfchronicle

trib.al/6X23hn0 “Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not in the slightest bit. This is America. This is how we operate,” said coach Steve Kerr after a meteorologist used a term with a long racist history to describe Draymond Green “Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not in the slightest bit. This is America. This is how we operate,” said coach Steve Kerr after a meteorologist used a term with a long racist history to describe Draymond Greentrib.al/6X23hn0

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are preparing for Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Understandably, they aren't investing more of their time in this matter.

