"Don't ask me questions you know the answer to" - Russell Westbrook to reporter after LA Lakers loss

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers suffered another meltdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. In the postgame press conference, Westbrook was visibly frustrated following a question from a reporter regarding what happened.

The Lakers blew another big lead, this time a 19-point lead and at Staples Center, to the Thunder. Westbrook was at the center of it once again with a critical turnover late in the game, and missing a game-tying three-point shot as well. After the game, a reporter asked the former MVP what happened.

"You saw it. Don't ask me questions you know the answer to. You seen it. I lost the ball. I missed a three. There's nothing to it," Westbrook said.

Russell Westbrook was clearly frustrated due to the loss against his former team and he did not appreciate the question asked by the reporter. However, Westbrook is a professional and should have answered in the best way he can.

In the span of one week, the supposed favorites in the Western Conference have blown two huge leads to the Thunder. Back in October 27th, the Lakers were up by 26 points, but still lost 123-115. Westbrook was ejected in the final seconds of the game after confronting Darius Bazley for a dunk.

Frank Vogel not a fan of Russell Westbrook's shot to tie the game

In the 107-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the LA Lakers had a chance to tie the game, but Russell Westbrook bricked his shot beyond the arc. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel preferred Carmelo Anthony, who hit two clutch threes in the final minute, to take the last shot.

"Not good enough. We want to get a better shot than that. The spacing wasn't great, we were trying to get Melo to the top of the floor, but the spacing wasn't great," Vogel said.

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, six rebounds and five assists, but had a crucial turnover with 21 seconds left in the game. The Lakers got a stop and had a chance to tie or take the lead. Westbrook went full speed and lost control of the ball as it sailed out of bounds.

The LA Lakers are now 5-4 for the season and they still look unconvincing as a team. Their losses to the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns to start the season were frustrating, and the two defeats at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder were embarrassing.

Even in their wins, the Lakers did not look like a good team. They labored against the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers. Their only convincing win was against the Rockets in Houston. They almost lost to that same, tanking Rockets team at home last Tuesday.

LeBron James is out for a week due to injury and Anthony Davis is banged up with an injured finger. The LA Lakers will have to rely even more on Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony for the next several games.

