"Don't attribute it to 1 pick" - Adam Silver defends decision to not punish Dallas Mavericks beyond $750,000 fine for tanking 

On Thursday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the league's continued efforts to crack down on tanking, referencing the Dallas Mavericks' tanking fine last season. According to Silver, Dallas' punishment was fair despite its decision to tank seemingly paying off.

After acquiring star guard Kyrie Irving at last year's trade deadline, the Mavericks attempted to make a late-season playoff push. However, they couldn't gel in time as the postseason fell further out of reach.

Facing playoff contention elimination against the Chicago Bulls on April 7, 2023, Dallas threw in the towel on its season. It rested several key players, including Irving, to increase its chances of losing and boosting its draft lottery positioning.

The Mavericks' first-round draft pick was top-10 protected, meaning they needed it to land inside the top 10 to retain it. If it fell to 11th or lower, it would have conveyed to the New York Knicks.

Dallas' shorthanded roster fell 115-112 in its matchup against Chicago, enhancing its lottery odds, which were tied for 10th-best entering the contest. However, the NBA investigated the incident, issuing the organization a $750,000 fine for "violating the league's player resting policy" and "demonstrating a desire to lose the game."

After finishing the season 11th (38-44) in the Western Conference, Dallas retained its pick, cashing in on its 79.8% chance of doing so. It ultimately landed pick No. 10, later trading down to 12th in a deal with the OKC Thunder.

The Mavericks selected center Dereck Lively II No. 12, who has played a key role in their turnaround. They finished fifth (50-32) in the West this season, making a surprise NBA Finals run.

Ahead of Dallas' Game 1 finals clash against the Boston Celtics, Silver was asked about the league's decision to penalize the franchise last year. He highlighted how the fine was a fair punishment, given the circumstances.

"In terms of what Dallas did last year, we sanctioned them. We did what we thought was appropriate at the time," Silver said.

Silver added that he doesn't solely attribute the Mavericks' 2024 success to tanking for the pick that secured them Lively.

"I would only say that the success they saw this season, that they're now seeing in the playoffs and here they are at the finals, I don't attribute it to one draft pick, as important as that draft pick has been to their team," Silver said.

Despite receiving $750,000 tanking fine, Mavericks landed their center of the future

Most would probably agree with Adam Silver that Dereck Lively II alone didn't spark Dallas' unexpected finals run. Nonetheless, the franchise's decision to tank seemingly paid off, as it now has its center of the future.

Over 55 regular-season games, Lively averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, shooting a hyper-efficient 74.7%. His strong play earned him a spot on this year's All-Rookie second team.

Lively's production has since translated to the postseason, averaging 8.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 1.1 bpg on 67.1% shooting over 17 appearances.

The 20-year-old has provided the Mavericks with a consistent lob threat and additional rebounding and rim protection. So, they appear to be one of the few teams that have capitalized on tanking since the NBA began its efforts to suppress the practice.

