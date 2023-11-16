"Don't bad mouth producers" - Stephen A. Smith lists 5 hilarious rules for hosting First Take in Molly Qerim's absence

Stephen A. Smith will temporarily host First Take in the absence of Molly Qerim. Taking over the host seat, Smith hilariously laid down five rules for hosting the show, with guests on the show rolling their eyes.

Smith was joined by Dan Orlovsky, Kimberley A. Martin and Damien Woody, who were left confused when Smith started reading the rules to them.

Smith's first rule was, "Wait to speak until called upon by the host." He also clarified that there would be "No cussing" and "No bad reactions” on the show.

However, Smith took it to the next level when he demanded his guests to “Address him as Stephen A. or Mr. Stephen A." For his last point, "Don't bad mouth producers,” Smith left no room for confusion.

Smith also gave an update on host Molly Qerim’s absence from First Take. He informed Qerim was out again, so he would be running the show. He said she was fine and would be back in a few days. It means that she will be back only after the weekend.

Stephen A. Smith questions James Harden’s worth

Stephen A. Smith wasn’t happy with the James Harden situation in the LA Clippers. During the recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” the ESPN analyst expressed his concerns about the worth of Harden in the league. He also questioned whether Harden would be suitable alongside Paul George, Kwahi Leonard and Russell Westbrook.

“James Harden is still an All-Star, but he ain’t what he used to be. Now the time has come to ask how much he is worth and how much he has left,” Smith said.

Clippers have lost all five games since Harden arrived. There have been questions about whether Harden has made the Clippers even worse with his addition.

Smith also pointed out that other teams that Harden has been on before have are performing better. Rockets are 6-3 in the season, and the Philadelphia 76ers are 8-3, with eight consecutive wins. Smith might be right in saying that the ball movement on the 76ers and Rockets has been better since Harden left them.

However, in a recent comment on the team’s condition, Harden said that once the team figures out the problems, it will be scary for other teams.